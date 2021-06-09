Affirm to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Financial Technology Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021. The discussion will begin at 1:20 PM ET.

This fireside chat will be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay of the webcast will be available for a limited period of time following the conference.