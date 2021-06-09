AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Fulfilling a commitment to release share count data, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”) is today providing the following information:
- As previously disclosed, there were 501,780,240 shares outstanding as of June 2, 2021, the record date for the Shareholder Meeting scheduled for July 29, 2021.
- As of June 2, there were approximately 4.1 million1 individual shareholders eligible to vote at the upcoming Shareholder Meeting.
- Advance voting will begin on June 16, with most shareholders eligible to vote by internet through 11:59 PM Eastern Daylight Time on July 28.
- AMC’s definitive proxy statement will be filed on June 16. Shortly thereafter, voting materials and a notice of the Shareholder Meeting will be sent to individual investors. Such investors are encouraged to reach out to their brokers in the latter part of June or early in July if these materials have not yet been received from their brokers.
1 Information as reported to AMC by brokers through their proxy intermediaries
Commenting about the share count, AMC President and CEO Adam Aron said, “The number of investors who want to own a part of AMC continues to increase and now stands at approximately 4.1 million. More than 80% of AMC shares are held by a broad base of retail investors with an average holding of around 120 shares. Some hold more and some hold less, however, each and every shareholder is important to AMC. Each shareholder has a critical role to play in AMC’s future by having their voice heard by voting at our upcoming Shareholder Meeting. By voting in favor of the proposals, together we can help position AMC, in its 101st year of business, for continued success over the next century.”
About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.
AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.
|Diskussion: AMC Aktie – Was nun nach dem Gap-Close?
|Diskussion: So tickt die Börse: Shortsqueezes bei Gamestop, AMC & Co. als Revanche der Privatanleger
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare