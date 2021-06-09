Tilly’s, Inc. Declares Special Dividend of $1.00 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS, the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share, or up to approximately $31 million in the aggregate, on the Company’s outstanding Class A and Class B common stock. This one-time, special dividend is payable on July 9, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 25, 2021. The Company cannot guarantee any future dividends. The declaration and payment of future dividends, if any, will be at the sole discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors based on its consideration of various factors, including the Company’s operating results, financial condition, and anticipated capital requirements.

“We are pleased that our operating results and cash generation amid the pandemic have allowed us to provide another direct return to our stockholders via a special dividend for the fifth consecutive year,” commented Edmond Thomas, President and Chief Executive Officer.