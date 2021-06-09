 
checkAd

MACOM and MaxLinear Collaborate on 100G, 400G and 800G Solutions for Data Center Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:04  |  63   |   |   

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) (“MaxLinear”), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced a collaboration to assure interoperability of MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSPs and MACOM’s 100G/lane transimpedance amplifiers (TIAs) for 100G/lambda applications. Customers can now select a proven design solution with an exceptionally low bit error rate (BER) for their optical module designs.

The collaboration includes pairing the MxL93516, MaxLinear’s second-generation 100G Snowmass DSP, with MACOM’s low power MATA-05817 100G TIA to achieve exceptional sensitivity and a low BER floor. This configuration is ideal for 100G-DR1/FR1/LR1 QSFP28 applications for Data Center and front haul applications.

“Our customers are requesting proven high-performance solutions,” said Marek Tlalka, Senior Director, High-Performance Analog, at MACOM. “This collaboration offers the industry a compelling performance proof point and a potential path to shorter design cycle times for 100G, 400G and 800G module manufacturers.”

“The market for 100G/lambda transceivers continues to grow and performance and time to market are critical for our customers,” said Drew Guckenberger, Vice President of MaxLinear’s High-Speed Interconnect Group. “The pairing of our second generation power optimized Snowmass 100G DSP with integrated driver with MACOM’s high-performance TIAs is an ideal solution for customers, providing tight integration, proven high-performance and low-power capabilities.”

The companies plan to continue collaborating on 400Gbps and 800Gbps applications utilizing the recently announced MaxLinear 5nm Keystone DSPs and MACOM’s extensive portfolio of four channel 400Gbps TIAs.

For additional information on MACOM’s MATA-05817 TIA, visit: https://www.macom.com/products/product-detail/MATA-05817

For additional information on MaxLinear’s MxL93516 DSP, visit: www.maxlinear.com/MxL93516

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard. For more information, please visit www.macom.com.

Seite 1 von 3
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MACOM and MaxLinear Collaborate on 100G, 400G and 800G Solutions for Data Center Applications MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, and MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) (“MaxLinear”), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
MACOM and MaxLinear Collaborate on 100G, 400G and 800G Solutions for Data Center Applications
08.06.21
MACOM Introduces a Two-Chip Analog Solution for 200G and 400G Data Center Multimode Connectivity
08.06.21
MaxLinear’s PAM4 DSP Selected by uSenlight to Deliver Sub-3.5W 100G Optical Modules for Hyperscale Data Centers and Wireless Fronthaul Applications
07.06.21
MACOM Announces New Laser Portfolio to Address Global 5G and Data Center Applications
07.06.21
MACOM Announces Availability of GaN Design Models to Accelerate Customer Design Cycle Time
01.06.21
MaxLinear Showcases Industry’s First 5nm CMOS 800G PAM4 DSP on TSMC Advanced Process at OFC 2021
27.05.21
MACOM to Participate in the International Microwave Symposium 2021
25.05.21
MACOM to Demonstrate New Products at Optical Networking and Communications Conference