McGrath RentCorp Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:01   

The Board of Directors of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), a diversified business-to-business rental company, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per common share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend will be payable on July 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on July 16, 2021. The year 2021 marks the 30th consecutive year that McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend to shareholders.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

Corporate – www.mgrc.com
Modular Buildings – www.mobilemodular.com
Electronic Test Equipment – www.trsrentelco.com
Tanks and Boxes – www.adlertankrentals.com
Portable Storage – www.mobilemodularcontainers.com
School Facilities Manufacturing – www.enviroplex.com

