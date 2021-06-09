Ladder Announces Pricing of $650 Million Senior Notes Offering

The Issuers intend to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include funding our pipeline of new loans, investments in our core business lines and repayments of indebtedness, including potential redemptions of our outstanding notes.

Ladder Capital Corp (“Ladder,” the “Company” or “our”) (NYSE: LADR) announced today that its subsidiaries, Ladder Capital Finance Holdings LLLP and Ladder Capital Finance Corporation (collectively, the “Issuers”), have priced a private offering of $650 million in aggregate principal amount of 4.750% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), which represents a $250 million increase from the previously announced size of the offering. The sale of the Notes is expected to be completed on or about June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Notes will be the Issuers’ senior unsecured obligations and will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and each of the Issuers’ wholly owned domestic subsidiaries that guarantees their outstanding notes.

The Notes are being offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell the Notes or a solicitation for an offer to purchase the Notes.

About Ladder

Ladder Capital Corp is an internally-managed commercial real estate investment trust with $5.4 billion of assets as of March 31, 2021. Our investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing attractive risk-adjusted returns. As one of the nation’s leading commercial real estate capital providers, Ladder specializes in underwriting commercial real estate and offering flexible capital solutions within a sophisticated platform.

Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Our investment activities include: (i) our primary business of originating senior first mortgage fixed and floating rate loans collateralized by commercial real estate with flexible loan structures; (ii) investing in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) owning and operating commercial real estate, including net leased commercial properties.