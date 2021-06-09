 
Fifth Third Celebrates Headquarters Renewal and Expansion

09.06.2021, 22:03  |  63   |   |   

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, celebrates the completion of a new signature two-story welcome atrium, a newly designed next-generation financial center, renovated and expanded retail space, as well as the Fifth Third Museum and Fifth Third Stage. The expansive “Project Connect” brings together the Bank’s two office towers at the first and second levels with a new 12,000 square foot entryway to Fifth Third Bank that reflects its values and transformation.

“Beyond the beautiful architecture that embellishes Fountain Square, this physical renewal reflects and personifies how much the Bank has evolved, modernized and grown on our transformational journey,” said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman and CEO of Fifth Third Bank. “We’ve wanted to create a welcoming campus where people can best connect, collaborate and innovate that honors and reflects our commitment to our employees who provide such great service to our customers and communities. It is a dedication to Fifth Third’s rich history of over 160 years, but above all it is a bold investment in our future and the Cincinnati community.”

In 1969, Fifth Third Bank moved into its new headquarters on Fountain Square, becoming the catalyst for the revitalization of the city’s historic central gathering place. By opening a new front door that embraces and magnifies the square, Fifth Third is making a commitment to the caliber of public spaces that everyone can enjoy. Fountain Square has been named one of the Top 10 best public squares in the nation in 2021, which in normal times has millions of visitors per year.

“As visitors and employees enter the new space, they are welcomed by a spacious, open public area with gathering places,” said Thomas Neltner, head of enterprise workplace services, who led the project. “The ceiling soars above, with an abundance of natural light flowing through a wall of glass. The view at evening will be even more dramatic with lights choreographed across the buildings.”

