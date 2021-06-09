 
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation Completes Merger with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation

  • Combined company estimated to have total assets of approximately $614 million
  • Fourth strategic transaction closed by Portman Ridge in three years

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: PTMN) (the “Company” or “PTMN”) announced today the closing of the previously announced merger with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (formerly NASDAQ: HCAP) (“HCAP”). The combined company, which will remain externally managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”), an affiliate of BC Partners Advisors L.P. (“BC Partners”), is expected to have total assets of approximately $614 million and net asset value of approximately $268 million after closing.

As a result of the merger, HCAP stockholders will receive, in the aggregate:

  • a cash payment from Sierra Crest of $2.15 million, or approximately $0.36 per share of HCAP common stock, plus

  • aggregate merger consideration from PTMN composed of (i) approximately $18.5 million in cash and (ii) approximately 15.3 million shares of PTMN common stock.

With respect to the merger consideration from PTMN, HCAP stockholders were entitled, with respect to all or any portion of the shares of HCAP common stock they held as of the effective time of the merger, to elect to receive the merger consideration in the form of cash (an “Election”) or PTMN common stock, subject to certain conditions and limitations in the merger agreement. Accordingly, as a result of the Elections received from HCAP stockholders and any resulting adjustment under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of HCAP common stock with respect to which an Election was validly submitted (an “Electing Share”) will receive, in aggregate, approximately $7.43 in cash and 0.74 shares of PTMN common stock, while each non-Electing Share of HCAP common stock will receive, in aggregate, approximately 3.86 shares of PTMN common stock. Pursuant to the terms of the merger agreement, 475,806 Electing Shares were converted to non-Electing Shares in order to ensure that the value of the aggregate cash consideration paid by PTMN to holders of the Electing Shares equaled the aggregate cash consideration that HCAP received from PTMN.

