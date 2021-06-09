Histogen Announces Closing of $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-the-Market under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering for the issuance and sale of 5,977,300 shares of its common stock, at a purchase price of $1.10 per share, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Histogen has also issued to the investors, in a concurrent private placement, unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 4,781,840 shares of its common stock. The offering was priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five and one-half years from the date of issuance.

The gross proceeds from this offering were approximately $6.5 million, before deducting placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses. Histogen intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including expenses related to the clinical development of its pipeline programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

The shares of common stock (but not the warrants or the shares of common stock underlying the warrants) were offered by Histogen pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-248074) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 17, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on August 26, 2020. The offering of the shares of common stock only was made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the shares of common stock was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.