 
checkAd

Genasys Inc. Acquires Emergency Evacuation SaaS Provider, Zonehaven

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:10  |  62   |   |   

Transformative Evacuation Planning Capabilities and Public Safety Resources Added to Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Platform

Company Schedules Conference Call for June 10, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ET to Discuss Zonehaven Acquisition

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, announced today that it has acquired Zonehaven, a fast-growing provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for emergency evacuations. Zonehaven provides planning, training, and resources to first responders, public safety agencies, and communities to manage evacuations and repopulations successfully. The transaction closed on June 7, 2021.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Zonehaven's services are trusted by more than 170 fire districts, 140 law enforcement agencies and 200 cities, with more than 3,300 evacuation zones covering 3.2 million people in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

“Increasing wildfire, flooding, severe weather, active shooter, HAZMAT, and other crisis events require proven solutions to help quickly move people away from danger,” stated Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “We have recently seen in California and in other areas of the world that crisis events require preparation, real-time information and dynamic resources to keep people safe. By empowering agencies and communities with essential tools to safely execute timely emergency evacuations and orderly repopulations, Zonehaven's solutions help save lives.”

“During evacuations, speed is everything. Pre-planning, training, drills, alerting, and our comprehensive community outreach program are core Zonehaven competencies that bridge the gap between first responders and the public, transforming disaster preparedness,” said Zonehaven Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Crocker. “We're excited to join the Genasys team and work together on creating a safer world.”

“As standalone modules or integrated with our GEM platform, Zonehaven's evacuation planning capabilities and public safety resources are game changers for emergency preparedness,” continued Mr. Danforth. “The acquisition of Zonehaven increases Genasys' key competitive advantages for delivering local, regional and national emergency management and warning SaaS solutions, and accelerating recurring revenue growth.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Genasys Inc. Acquires Emergency Evacuation SaaS Provider, Zonehaven Transformative Evacuation Planning Capabilities and Public Safety Resources Added to Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) Platform Company Schedules Conference Call for June 10, 2021, 9:00 a.m. ET to Discuss Zonehaven Acquisition SAN DIEGO, June …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board