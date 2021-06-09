Genasys Inc. Acquires Emergency Evacuation SaaS Provider, Zonehaven

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, announced today that it has acquired Zonehaven, a fast-growing provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for emergency evacuations. Zonehaven provides planning, training, and resources to first responders, public safety agencies, and communities to manage evacuations and repopulations successfully. The transaction closed on June 7, 2021.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Zonehaven's services are trusted by more than 170 fire districts, 140 law enforcement agencies and 200 cities, with more than 3,300 evacuation zones covering 3.2 million people in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

“Increasing wildfire, flooding, severe weather, active shooter, HAZMAT, and other crisis events require proven solutions to help quickly move people away from danger,” stated Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “We have recently seen in California and in other areas of the world that crisis events require preparation, real-time information and dynamic resources to keep people safe. By empowering agencies and communities with essential tools to safely execute timely emergency evacuations and orderly repopulations, Zonehaven's solutions help save lives.”

“During evacuations, speed is everything. Pre-planning, training, drills, alerting, and our comprehensive community outreach program are core Zonehaven competencies that bridge the gap between first responders and the public, transforming disaster preparedness,” said Zonehaven Chief Executive Officer, Charlie Crocker. “We're excited to join the Genasys team and work together on creating a safer world.”

“As standalone modules or integrated with our GEM platform, Zonehaven's evacuation planning capabilities and public safety resources are game changers for emergency preparedness,” continued Mr. Danforth. “The acquisition of Zonehaven increases Genasys' key competitive advantages for delivering local, regional and national emergency management and warning SaaS solutions, and accelerating recurring revenue growth.”