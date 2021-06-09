 
Earth Alive Announces Resignation of a Director

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:00  |  16   |   |   

MONTREAL, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV: EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, announces that Ann Barnes has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors and that she will not be seeking re-election at the upcoming annual shareholder meeting.

“On behalf of the Company and the Board, I would like to thank Ann for serving on our Board over the past two-and-a-half years. We wish her all the best in her future endeavours,” said Mr. Robert Blain, Chairman of the Board.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: https://earthalivect.com/.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company's objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words "may", "will”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "plan", "believe" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. For more information contact:
9641 rue Clement Mr. Michael Warren
Montréal, Qc H8R 4B4 Email: mwarren@earthalivect.com
Tel.: +1 (438) 333-1680 Tel: +1 (514) 941-7350
www.earthalivect.com   




