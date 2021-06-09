 
iMedia Brands Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. iMedia Brands also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock sold in the offering. All of the shares in the proposed offering are to be sold by iMedia Brands.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239857) relating to the offering of the shares of common stock described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 14, 2020 and declared effective by the SEC on July 27, 2020. The shares may be offered only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Inc., 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, Virginia 22209, email: prospectuses@brileyfin.com, telephone: (800) 903-3268, or by contacting Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at (612) 334-6300 or by e-mail at prospectus@chlm.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is not permitted.

About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries is a leading interactive media company that owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands, online marketplaces and media commerce services that together position the Company as a leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers using interactive video.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements.” Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the proposed offering, are forward-looking. The Company often uses words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to), risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the timing, size and completion of this offering and the risks identified under Item 1A (Risk Factors) in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K and any additional risk factors identified in its periodic reports since the date of such Form 10-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
IMBI@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

Media:
press@iMediabrands.com
(800) 938-9707





