WisdomTree Announces Private Offering of $150.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ: WETF) (“WisdomTree”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private offering (the “offering”) to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). WisdomTree also expects to grant the initial purchaser of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement during a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $22.5 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

WisdomTree intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repurchase approximately $30 million of shares of its common stock, with the remainder to be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes, which may include debt retirement, organic and inorganic growth initiatives and common stock repurchases.

Prior to March 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of the holders of the notes only upon the satisfaction of certain conditions and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, WisdomTree will pay cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the notes to be converted. At its election, WisdomTree will also settle its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the notes being converted in either cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock. The notes will also be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at WisdomTree’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after June 20, 2023 in certain circumstances. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. The interest rate, conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

The notes will only be offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The notes and the common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes, if any, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

