Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date May 28, 2021

NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of May 28, 2021, short interest in 2,654 Nasdaq Global Market℠ securities totaled 8,683,450,119 shares compared with 8,678,246,449 shares in 2,645 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of May 14, 2021. The end-of-May short interest represent 3.19 days average daily Nasdaq Global Market share volume for the reporting period, compared with 3.11 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,938 securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market℠ totaled 2,285,636,054 shares at the end of the settlement date of May 28, 2021 compared with 2,290,362,220 shares in 1,887 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.42 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.13.

In summary, short interest in all 4,592 Nasdaq securities totaled 10,969,086,173 shares at the May 28, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,532 issues and 10,968,608,669 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.53 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.28 days for the previous reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

About Nasdaq: 
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.    



Media Contact:
 Matthew Sheahan
matthew.sheahan@nasdaq.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebed52ea-6c39-414b ...

 





