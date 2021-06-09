Consolidated net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $266 million compared to $160 million and $282 million in the first quarters of fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2019, respectively. The Company noted that $14 million of the $16 million sales decrease from the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was due to lower sales in Lanier Apparel, which the Company is exiting. Earnings on a GAAP basis increased to $1.70 per share compared to a loss of $4.02 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and earnings per share of $1.29 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, earnings increased to $1.89 per share compared to a loss of $1.12 in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and earnings of $1.30 in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Both net sales and earnings per share exceeded the Company’s guidance issued on March 25, 2021.

ATLANTA, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM ) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended May 1, 2021. Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business in fiscal 2020, this release includes comparisons of fiscal 2021 results to both fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020.

Thomas C. Chubb III, Chairman and CEO, commented, “We are extremely pleased with our exceptionally strong start to fiscal 2021. We took decisive actions at the start of the pandemic to protect our people, our brands and our liquidity. This combined with our focus over the past year on delivering happiness to our customers and investing in enhanced digital, marketing and store capabilities, as well as in bars and restaurants, have strengthened our foundation for profitable growth. As consumers have become increasingly more comfortable returning to physical shopping, our overall engagement levels have greatly accelerated, leading to strong momentum across our entire portfolio of brands. We are grateful to our incredible teams for delivering record breaking first quarter earnings and look forward to the balance of what we believe is going to be an outstanding year.”

Summary of Results

Net Sales by Brand First Quarter ($ in millions) 2021 2020 2019 Tommy Bahama $156.7 $87.0 $164.7 Lilly Pulitzer 73.6 49.1 72.6 Southern Tide 15.5 8.3 14.1 Lanier Apparel (exiting) 12.0 10.7 26.2 Other 8.0 5.2 4.4 Total Company $265.8 $160.3 $282.0





First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Compared to First Quarter of Fiscal 2019

Full price e-commerce sales grew 55% to $74 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, with growth in all branded businesses.



Retail sales of $91 million were 16% lower than the first quarter of fiscal 2019, with a stronger performance in the Southeast and Southwest than in the rest of the country.



Restaurant sales grew 7% to $25 million compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019, benefiting from five additional Marlin Bar locations. While all but one restaurant was open during the quarter, most were operating under some level of local restrictions.



Wholesale sales of $74 million were 27% lower than the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Excluding Lanier Apparel, which the Company is exiting in fiscal 2021, wholesale sales decreased 18% compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



Gross margin increased to 62.7% compared to 58.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, fueled by strong full price sales, a shift in sales mix towards direct to consumer channels, and higher initial gross margin partially offset by the unfavorable impact of LIFO accounting. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased to 64.0% compared to 58.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



SG&A was $137 million compared to $140 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Lower employment costs, occupancy costs, variable expenses and travel costs were partially offset by increased performance-based incentive compensation. On an adjusted basis, SG&A was $136 million compared to $140 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.



Operating income increased to $35 million compared to $30 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased to $39 million compared to $30 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019 with operating margin expansion in all operating groups.



The effective tax rate in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was 18%, benefiting from certain discrete items. This compares to an effective tax rate of 26% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

On a FIFO basis, inventory decreased 29% compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Excluding Lanier Apparel, which the Company is exiting, inventory decreased 22% compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide each decreased inventory levels year over year with conservative purchases of seasonal inventory and higher than expected first quarter sales. Ongoing enhancements to enterprise order management systems are also contributing to a more efficient use of inventory. On a LIFO basis, inventory decreased 36% compared to the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

As of May 1, 2021, the Company had a strong liquidity position with $92 million of cash and cash equivalents and no borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit agreement. Unused availability was $322 million at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2021. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, the Company had $182 million of cash and cash equivalents and $208 million of borrowings outstanding. In March 2020, as a proactive measure to bolster its cash position and maintain a high level of liquidity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company drew down $200 million of its $325 million revolving credit facility. The Company subsequently repaid all outstanding debt with cash on hand and cash flow generated from operating activities. In the first quarter of fiscal 2021, cash provided by operating activities was $41 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $46 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Outlook

The Company initiated its guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2021, ending on July 31, 2021. The Company expects net sales to be between $300 million and $310 million compared to net sales of $192 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 and $302 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Earnings per share on a GAAP basis are expected to be in a range of $2.11 to $2.31 in the second quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 are expected to be in a range of $2.15 to $2.35. This compares with a loss of $0.37 per share on a GAAP basis and an adjusted loss per share of $0.38 in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, and earnings of $1.76 per share on a GAAP basis and $1.84 per share on an adjusted basis in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

The Company’s third quarter is historically its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to the seasonality of its direct to consumer operations. Additionally, high sell-throughs in the first quarter and planned sales levels in the second quarter are expected to reduce the size of third quarter clearance events. As a result of lower planned revenue from clearance events and the impact of the Lanier Apparel exit, the Company expects a loss of $0.24 to $0.39 per share on a GAAP basis and a loss of $0.20 to $0.35 per share on an adjusted basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. This compares with a loss of $0.64 per share on a GAAP basis and an adjusted loss per share of $0.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, and earnings of $0.10 per share on a GAAP and adjusted basis in the third quarter of fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2021, the Company raised its previously issued guidance. The Company now expects net sales in a range of $1.015 billion to $1.05 billion as compared to net sales of $749 million in fiscal 2020 and $1.12 billion in fiscal 2019. The Company noted that it expects sales in Lanier Apparel to be approximately $75 million lower than in fiscal 2019 as it exits this busines. In fiscal 2021, GAAP earnings per share are expected to be between $4.55 and $4.85. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.85 and $5.15. This compares to a loss on a GAAP basis of $5.77 per share and an adjusted loss of $1.81 per share in fiscal 2020, and earnings of $4.05 per share on a GAAP basis and $4.32 per share on an adjusted basis in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2021, the Company’s interest expense is expected to be approximately $1 million. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter is expected to be approximately 24% and for fiscal 2021 is expected to be approximately 22%.

Capital expenditures in fiscal 2021, including $5 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, are expected to be approximately $35 million, primarily reflecting investments in information technology initiatives and new Marlin Bars and retail stores. Capital expenditures were $29 million in fiscal 2020 and $37 million in fiscal 2019.

Basis of Presentation

All per share information is presented on a diluted basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports its consolidated financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that a presentation and discussion of certain financial measures on an adjusted basis, which exclude certain non-operating or discrete gains, charges or other items, may provide a more meaningful basis on which investors may compare the Company’s ongoing results of operations between periods. These measures include adjusted earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, and adjusted operating income, among others.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operational, and planning decisions to evaluate the Company’s ongoing performance. Management also uses these adjusted financial measures to discuss its business with investment and other financial institutions, its board of directors and others. Reconciliations of these adjusted measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are presented in tables included at the end of this release.

Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par amounts) (unaudited) May 1, May 2, 2021

2020 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,086 $ 181,775 Receivables, net 67,658 50,265 Inventories, net 108,810 169,495 Income tax receivable 17,830 790 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,355 21,367 Total Current Assets $ 308,739 $ 423,692 Property and equipment, net 157,553 188,568 Intangible assets, net 155,967 157,015 Goodwill 23,930 23,802 Operating lease assets 221,647 274,778 Other assets, net 33,146 29,615 Total Assets $ 900,982 $ 1,097,470 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 72,323 $ 40,432 Accrued compensation 31,578 11,373 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 60,226 66,128 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 60,963 35,194 Total Current Liabilities $ 225,090 $ 153,127 Long-term debt — 207,618 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 226,358 271,810 Other non-current liabilities 21,270 17,101 Deferred income taxes 363 9,119 Shareholders’ Equity Common stock, $1.00 par value per share 16,894 16,718 Additional paid-in capital 156,069 149,634 Retained earnings 258,211 277,595 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,273 ) (5,252 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 427,901 438,695 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 900,982 $ 1,097,470







Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Net sales $ 265,762 $ 160,343 $ 281,973 Cost of goods sold 99,177 66,269 116,204 Gross profit $ 166,585 $ 94,074 $ 165,769 SG&A 137,125 123,001 139,814 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 60,452 — Royalties and other operating income 5,433 3,890 3,787 Operating income (loss) $ 34,893 $ (85,489 ) $ 29,742 Interest expense, net 252 658 671 Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 34,641 $ (86,147 ) $ 29,071 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,173 (19,363 ) 7,414 Net earnings (loss) $ 28,468 $ (66,784 ) $ 21,657 Net earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.72 $ (4.02 ) $ 1.30 Diluted $ 1.70 $ (4.02 ) $ 1.29 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 16,594 16,612 16,713 Diluted 16,792 16,612 16,848 Dividends declared per share $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 0.37







Oxford Industries, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net earnings (loss) $ 28,468 $ (66,784 ) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation 9,463 10,410 Amortization of intangible assets 220 283 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 60,452 Equity compensation expense 2,227 1,682 Amortization of deferred financing costs 86 86 Deferred income taxes 1,584 (7,422 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Receivables, net (37,219 ) 7,672 Inventories, net 14,902 (17,551 ) Income tax receivable 145 72 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,980 ) 4,031 Current liabilities 27,211 (24,752 ) Other balance sheet changes (4,102 ) (14,028 ) Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 41,005 $ (45,849 ) Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (4,925 ) (8,591 ) Other investing activities (500 ) — Cash used in investing activities $ (5,425 ) $ (8,591 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Repayment of revolving credit arrangements — (22,767 ) Proceeds from revolving credit arrangements — 230,386 Repurchase of common stock — (18,053 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 322 406 Repurchase of equity awards for employee tax withholding liabilities (2,983 ) (1,870 ) Cash dividends declared and paid (6,252 ) (4,194 ) Other financing activities (749 ) — Cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (9,662 ) $ 183,908 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ 25,918 $ 129,468 Effect of foreign currency translation on cash and cash equivalents 155 (153 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of year 66,013 52,460 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period $ 92,086 $ 181,775







Oxford Industries, Inc. Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Information (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) First Quarter AS REPORTED Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2020

% Change Fiscal 2019

% Change Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 156.7 $ 87.0 80.1 % $ 164.7 (4.9 )% Gross profit $ 101.5 $ 51.7 96.5 % $ 103.5 (1.9 )% Gross margin 64.8 % 59.4 % 62.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 20.7 $ (23.4 ) NM $ 15.2 36.0 % Operating margin 13.2 % (26.9) % 9.2 % Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 73.6 $ 49.1 49.7 % $ 72.6 1.4 % Gross profit $ 51.2 $ 31.7 61.5 % $ 45.5 12.5 % Gross margin 69.6 % 64.5 % 62.7 % Operating income $ 19.9 $ 4.1 381.1 % $ 15.3 30.8 % Operating margin 27.1 % 8.4 % 21.0 % Southern Tide Net sales $ 15.5 $ 8.3 86.3 % $ 14.1 9.4 % Gross profit $ 8.2 $ 1.5 435.3 % $ 7.2 15.2 % Gross margin 53.3 % 18.5 % 50.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 3.3 $ (63.4 ) NM $ 2.5 29.2 % Operating margin 21.0 % (763.4) % 17.8 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 12.0 $ 10.7 12.1 % $ 26.2 (54.0 )% Gross profit $ 4.3 $ 2.8 50.8 % $ 7.2 (40.6 )% Gross margin 35.7 % 26.5 % 27.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 0.9 $ (2.6 ) NM $ 1.4 (37.5 )% Operating margin 7.1 % (24.6) % 5.2 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 8.0 $ 5.2 54.4 % $ 4.4 83.6 % Gross profit $ 1.3 $ 6.3 NM $ 2.4 NM Operating loss $ (9.8 ) $ (0.3 ) NM $ (4.6 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 265.8 $ 160.3 65.7 % $ 282.0 (5.7 )% Gross profit $ 166.6 $ 94.1 77.1 % $ 165.8 0.5 % Gross margin 62.7 % 58.7 % 58.8 % SG&A $ 137.1 $ 123.0 11.5 % $ 139.8 (1.9 )% SG&A as % of net sales 51.6 % 76.7 % 49.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 34.9 $ (85.5 ) NM $ 29.7 17.3 % Operating margin 13.1 % (53.3) % 10.5 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 34.6 $ (86.1 ) NM $ 29.1 19.2 % Net earnings (loss) $ 28.5 $ (66.8 ) NM $ 21.7 31.4 % Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.70 $ (4.02 ) NM $ 1.29 31.8 % Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 16.8 16.6 1.1 % 16.8 (0.3 )%







First Quarter ADJUSTMENTS Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 % Change Fiscal 2019 % Change LIFO adjustments(1) $ 3.1 $ (3.3 ) $ 0.1 Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold(2) $ 0.5 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets(3) $ 0.0 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets(4) $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 Southern Tide impairment charges(5) $ 0.0 $ 60.2 $ 0.0 Lanier Apparel intangible asset impairment charges(6) $ 0.0 $ 0.2 $ 0.0 Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A(7) $ 0.8 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Impact of income taxes(8) $ (1.1 ) $ (9.2 ) $ (0.1 ) Adjustment to net earnings(9) $ 3.3 $ 48.2 $ 0.2 AS ADJUSTED Tommy Bahama Net sales $ 156.7 $ 87.0 80.1 % $ 164.7 (4.9 )% Gross profit $ 101.5 $ 51.7 96.5 % $ 103.5 (1.9 )% Gross margin 64.8 % 59.4 % 62.8 % Operating income (loss) $ 20.7 $ (23.4 ) NM $ 15.2 36.0 % Operating margin 13.2 % (26.9)% 9.2% Lilly Pulitzer Net sales $ 73.6 $ 49.1 49.7 % $ 72.6 1.4 % Gross profit $ 51.2 $ 31.7 61.5 % $ 45.5 12.5 % Gross margin 69.6 % 64.5 % 62.7 % Operating income $ 19.9 $ 4.2 373.3 % $ 15.3 30.1 % Operating margin 27.1 % 8.6% 21.1% Southern Tide Net sales $ 15.5 $ 8.3 86.3 % $ 14.1 9.4 % Gross profit $ 8.2 $ 1.5 435.3 % $ 7.2 15.2 % Gross margin 53.3 % 18.5 % 50.6 % Operating income (loss) $ 3.3 $ (3.0 ) NM $ 2.6 28.4 % Operating margin 21.5 % (36.7) % 18.3 % Lanier Apparel Net sales $ 12.0 $ 10.7 12.1 % $ 26.2 (54.0 )% Gross profit $ 4.8 $ 2.8 66.9 % $ 7.2 (34.2 )% Gross margin 39.5 % 26.5% 27.6% Operating income (loss) $ 2.1 $ (2.4 ) NM $ 1.4 55.7 % Operating margin 17.7 % (22.7) % 5.2 % Corporate and Other Net sales $ 8.0 $ 5.2 54.4 % $ 4.4 83.6 % Gross profit $ 4.4 $ 3.1 NM $ 2.5 NM Operating loss $ (6.8 ) $ (3.5 ) NM $ (4.4 ) NM Consolidated Net sales $ 265.8 $ 160.3 65.7 % $ 282.0 (5.7 )% Gross profit $ 170.1 $ 90.8 87.3 % $ 165.9 2.5 % Gross margin 64.0 % 56.6 % 58.8 % SG&A $ 136.2 $ 122.9 10.9 % $ 139.7 (2.5 )% SG&A as % of net sales 51.3 % 76.6 % 49.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 39.3 $ (28.2 ) NM $ 30.0 30.9 % Operating margin 14.8 % (17.6) % 10.7 % Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 39.1 $ (28.8 ) NM $ 29.4 33.0 % Net earnings (loss) $ 31.7 $ (18.6 ) NM $ 21.9 45.1 % Net earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 1.89 $ (1.12 ) NM $ 1.30 45.4 %





First Quarter First Quarter First Quarter First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Actual Guidance(10) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 1.70 $ 0.90-1.10 $ (4.02) $ 1.29 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.14 0.00 (0.12) 0.01 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(12) 0.00 0.01 0.01 0.01 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(13) 0.00 0.00 3.02 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(14) 0.06 0.05 0.00 0.00 As adjusted(9) $ 1.89 $ 0.95-1.15 $ (1.12) $ 1.30 Second Quarter Second Quarter Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Guidance(15) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 2.11-2.31 $ (0.37) $ 1.76 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.00 (0.01) 0.03 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(12) 0.00 0.01 0.01 Tommy Bahama Japan changes(16) 0.00 0.00 0.03 Lanier Apparel exit charges(14) 0.04 0.00 0.00 As adjusted(9) $ 2.15-2.35 $ (0.38) $ 1.84 Third Quarter Third Quarter Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Guidance(15) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ (0.24)-(0.39) $ (0.64) $ 0.10 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.00 (0.25) 0.00 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(12) 0.00 0.01 0.01 Lanier Apparel exit charges(14) 0.04 0.45 0.00 As adjusted(9) $ (0.20)-(0.35) $ (0.44) $ 0.10 Full Year Full Year Full Year Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2020 Fiscal 2019 Guidance(15) Actual Actual Net earnings (loss) per diluted share: GAAP basis $ 4.55-4.85 (5.77) $ 4.05 LIFO adjustments(11) 0.14 (0.39) 0.06 Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets(12) 0.01 0.02 0.03 Tommy Bahama Japan changes(16) 0.00 0.00 0.16 Tommy Bahama information technology project write-off(17) 0.00 0.71 0.00 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets(13) 0.00 3.02 0.00 Lanier Apparel exit charges(14) 0.14 0.57 0.00 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(18) 0.00 0.03 0.02 As adjusted(9) $ 4.85-5.15 $ (1.81) $ 4.32 (1) LIFO adjustments represents the LIFO accounting adjustments impact on cost of goods sold. These adjustments are included in Corporate and Other.

(2) Lanier Apparel exit charges in cost of goods sold relate to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business, which is expected to be completed during the Second Half of Fiscal 2021. These charges in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 relate to the Merida, Mexico manufacturing facility, which ceased operations in Fiscal 2020. These charges are included in cost of goods sold in Lanier Apparel.

(3) Amortization of Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of Lilly Pulitzer's acquisition of certain Lilly Pulitzer Signature Stores. These charges are included in SG&A in Lilly Pulitzer. (4) Amortization of Southern Tide intangible assets represents the amortization related to intangible assets acquired as part of the Southern Tide acquisition. These charges are included in SG&A in Southern Tide. (5) Southern Tide impairment charges represents the impairment related to goodwill and intangible assets related to Southern Tide. These charges are included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Southern Tide. (6) Lanier Apparel intangible asset impairment charges represents the impairment related to a trademark acquired in a prior year. This charge is included in impairment of goodwill and intangible assets in Lanier Apparel. (7) Lanier Apparel exit charges in SG&A relate to the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business. These charges in the First Quarter of Fiscal 2021 consist of employee charges for severance and employee retention. These charges are included in SG&A in Lanier Apparel. (8) Impact of income taxes represents the estimated tax impact of the above adjustments based on the estimated effective tax rate on current year earnings in the respective jurisdiction. (9) Amounts in columns may not add due to rounding. (10) Guidance as issued on March 25, 2021. (11) LIFO adjustments represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share resulting from LIFO accounting adjustments. No estimate for LIFO accounting adjustments is reflected in the guidance for any future periods. (12) Amortization of recently acquired intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share resulting from the amortization of intangible assets acquired as part of the Lilly Pulitzer Signature Store and Southern Tide acquisitions. (13) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share resulting from the impairment charges in Southern Tide and Lanier Apparel. Due to the non-deductibility of $18 million of Southern Tide goodwill amounts, the effective tax rate on these impairment charges for goodwill and intangible assets was 17%. (14) Lanier Apparel exit charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share resulting from the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 decision to exit the Lanier Apparel business. The charges in Fiscal 2020 include inventory markdowns, employee charges, operating lease asset impairment charges, fixed asset impairment charges and charges related to the Merida manufacturing facility. (15) Guidance as issued on June 9, 2021. (16) Tommy Bahama Japan charges represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share of the restructuring and exit of the Tommy Bahama Japan operations. (17) Tommy Bahama information technology project write-off represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share resulting from a charge for the write-off of previously capitalized costs related to a project that was abandoned. (18) Change in fair value of contingent consideration represents the impact, net of income taxes, on net earnings (loss) per diluted share relating to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the TBBC acquisition.





