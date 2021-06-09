Capital Southwest Supports New Harbor Capital’s Majority Growth Equity Investment in FoodPharma

DALLAS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq:CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported New Harbor Capital (“NHC”) in its majority growth equity investment in Food Technology and Design, LLC dba FoodPharma LLC (“FoodPharma” or the “Company”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, delayed draw term loan and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent.



“We are excited to partner with NHC on its investment in FoodPharma,” said Josh Weinstein, Senior Managing Director of Capital Southwest. “The Company has a demonstrated track record of being a value-added manufacturer of functional foods.” Grant Eason, Senior Vice President of Capital Southwest, said “FoodPharma delivers sophisticated development capabilities to its clients allowing them to develop products in the evolving functional food category.”