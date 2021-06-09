 
checkAd

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:05  |  42   |   |   

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference, which is being held virtually from June 14-16, 2021.

Greenrose management is scheduled to present on Monday, June ­14th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

Management will also participate in a cannabis multi-state operator panel on Monday, June 14th at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, which will be webcast and accessible through the conference website here

About Greenrose

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Following the transactions forming the Platform, Greenrose will be a vertically integrated, multistate operator cannabis company. For more information, visit greenrosecorp.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach or Jackie Keshner
(949) 574-3860
GNRS@gatewayir.com  

Greenrose Contact:
Daniel Harley
Executive Vice President, Business Development
(516) 307-0383
ir@greenrosecorp.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the Lytham …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board