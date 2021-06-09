Greenrose Acquisition Corp. to Present at the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GNRSU, GNRS, GNRSW) (Greenrose), a special purpose acquisition company targeting companies in the cannabis industry, is scheduled to participate in the Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference , which is being held virtually from June 14-16, 2021.



Greenrose management is scheduled to present on Monday, June ­14th at 8:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here .