OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Present at the 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

WARSAW, Ind., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Throdahl, Executive Chairman, are scheduled to participate in the 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Event: 2021 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
   
Format: Fireside Chat Meeting
   
Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
   
Time: 12:00pm ET

An audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available for 90 days after the presentation.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 36 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering span trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 45 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

Investor Contacts
Matt Bacso, CFA
Gilmartin Group
Matt.bacso@gilmartinir.com





