 
checkAd

AutoWeb’s New Strategic Relationship with CreditIQ Provides Retail-Ready Capabilities, Streamlining Car Buying Process

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:05  |  56   |   |   

Collaboration Enables Consumers to Calculate Payment Options as Part of AutoWeb’s Search Funnel

TAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing solutions for automotive dealers, agencies and OEMs, today announced a strategic relationship with CreditIQ, a software and service company that enables dealers to provide seamless digital retail experiences to consumers, to provide AutoWeb’s visitors access to CreditIQ’s retail-ready platform. The collaboration enables shoppers using AutoWeb’s search funnel to calculate car payments on a vehicle of interest, streamlining the car buying process for buyers and sellers.

“As we continue to evolve and expand matchmaking capabilities that bring dealers and consumers together, our relationship with CreditIQ enables us to enhance the user experience on our digital marketing platforms by offering OEM-captive and independent lender finance and lease payment offerings to consumers as they make their purchase decisions,” said Jared Rowe, president and CEO of AutoWeb. “We’re thrilled to incorporate CreditIQ’s innovative technology into our consumer experience and could not be more impressed with its technology and its talented team. As we move forward, we expect this relationship to evolve and help us further amplify the caliber of our products and solutions.”

AutoWeb began layering these types of new retail-ready components into its consumer experience earlier this year. Providing this additional value supports the company’s ability to create more tailored profiles of buyers using its sites to understand what kind of shopping experience they’re looking for—enabling AutoWeb to better match them to the sellers that can provide an experience within their preferred parameters, thus improving the process for both parties.

After running a successful test, AutoWeb’s analyses showed that introducing digital retailing tools resonated with its consumers. By embedding these features into the later stages of its lead funnel, 39 percent of the consumers who were presented with this functionality engaged with it, and 9 percent of those consumers completed a secondary digital retailing conversion event. These high rates of engagement validate AutoWeb’s ongoing product evolution efforts, as they show the potential growth opportunities that greater matchmaking capabilities can help facilitate.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AutoWeb’s New Strategic Relationship with CreditIQ Provides Retail-Ready Capabilities, Streamlining Car Buying Process Collaboration Enables Consumers to Calculate Payment Options as Part of AutoWeb’s Search FunnelTAMPA, Fla., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AutoWeb, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUTO), a robust digital marketing platform providing solutions for automotive …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board