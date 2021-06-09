BK Technologies Corporation Announces Closing of Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters' Over-allotment Option

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), ("BK Technologies" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 4,249,250 shares of its common stock …

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI), ("BK Technologies" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 4,249,250 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,747,750, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The shares sold in the offering include the exercise in-full by the underwriters of their over-allotment option to purchase up to 554,250 shares of common stock in addition to the 3,695,000 shares of the Company's common stock, which the underwriters initially agreed to purchase.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering primarily for general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, operational purposes, strategic investments and potential acquisitions in complementary businesses.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on June 8, 2021. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., 17 State Street, 22nd Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (877) 436-3673, or by email at prospectus@think-equity.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes with reliable equipment when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its website at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.