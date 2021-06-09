American Resources Corporation Announces Closing of $30.1 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification …

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC ) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of raw materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced the closing of its registered direct offering of 8,600,000 shares of its common stock and 4,300,000 warrants to purchase up to 4,300,000 shares of its common stock, priced at the market under Nasdaq rules, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $30.1 million.

The warrants are exercisable immediately upon the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $3.50 per share. The warrants will expire 5 years from the date of issuance.

The offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230786) previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective on June 4, 2019. The offering of the shares of common stock and warrants was made only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement, describing the terms of the offering, which was filed with the SEC.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

When available, copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this registered direct offering, together with the accompanying prospectus, can be obtained at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, Attention: Syndicate Department, or via email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com or telephone at (212) 404-7002. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.