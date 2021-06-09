 
checkAd

Company to Trade as Guanajuato Silver Company - GSVR

Autor: Accesswire
09.06.2021, 22:05  |  78   |   |   

Receives $2.1m from Warrant ExercisesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) (OTCQX:VGLDF) announces that reflective of the Company's new name, Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. …

Receives $2.1m from Warrant Exercises

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) (OTCQX:VGLDF) announces that reflective of the Company's new name, Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. ("Guanajuato Silver"), at the market opening on Thursday June 10, 2021 the Company's shares will begin trading on the TSXV under the symbol GSVR and in the United States on the OTCQX market as GSVRF. Guanajuato Silver's shares will have the following CUSIP and ISIN numbers: CUSIP: 40066W106; ISIN: CA40066W1068.

Warrant Exercises:

Guanajuato Silver is pleased to announce that between mid-March, 2021 and June 8, 2021 it has received approximately C$2,105,000 from the exercise of approximately 8,500,000 warrants held by shareholders of the Company. The exercised warrants represent a compilation of warrants issued in conjunction with various private placement financings completed by the Company from 2018-2020.

Cash Position: As at June 8, 2021 the Company had approximately C$7,250,000 cash on hand. This amount does not include proceeds from the US$7,500,000 (approximately C$9,080,000) loan facility announced in the Company's news release of June 1, 2021. Assuming draw down of these funds in the near future, the Company will have approximately C$16,330,000 in cash to continue to refurbish the El Cubo mill and delineate/develop additional mineral resources at its Combined El Cubo and El Pinguico operation in Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company remains on schedule to restart the El Cubo mill in Q4, 2021.

About Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd.:

Guanajuato Silver is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7 kilometers south of the city. The Company is now focused on the refurbishment of the El Cubo mill, and swift commencement of production from the El Cubo and El Pinguico Combined Operation, as well as delineating additional silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on its projects located in this 480-year-old mining camp.

Seite 1 von 3
Guanajuato Silver Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Vangold vor der Wiederauferstehung?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Company to Trade as Guanajuato Silver Company - GSVR Receives $2.1m from Warrant ExercisesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / VanGold Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) (OTCQX:VGLDF) announces that reflective of the Company's new name, Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
Quebec Precious Metals Cuts 1.83 g/t Au over 58.6 m and 2.15 g/t over 42.2 m Au in Drilling in ...
Phoenix Motorcars Builds Historic Third-Generation Electric Products at CA Facility
Athena Gold Closes CDN $500,000 First Tranche of Private Placement and Applies for Listing on the ...
Pampa Metals Initiates Drone-Flown Aeromagnetic Survey at its Block 3 Copper Project in Chile And ...
Fortitude Gold’s East Camp Douglas Returns 17.92 Meters Of 1.29 G/T Gold Under Lithocap
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Director Resignation
BK Technologies Corporation Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Centamin PLC Announces West African Portfolio Confirms Growth Potential
Petroteq Provides Update on Offer Appearing in German Publication
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
VanGold to Become Guanajuato Silver Company, Ltd. - Stock Symbol to be GSVR
01.06.21
VanGold Signs US$7.5m Silver/Gold Loan Facility