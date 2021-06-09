Granite Construction CEO to Participate in Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced that Kyle Larkin, Granite’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Vertical Research Partners analyst Michael Dudas on June 16, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. This fireside chat will be available to Vertical Research Partners clients.

A video replay can be accessed from Granite’s website approximately 24 hours after the virtual fireside chat.