Granite Construction CEO to Participate in Vertical Research Partners Infrastructure Virtual Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:15   

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) announced that Kyle Larkin, Granite’s president and chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Vertical Research Partners analyst Michael Dudas on June 16, 2021 at approximately 2:00 p.m. ET. This fireside chat will be available to Vertical Research Partners clients.

A video replay can be accessed from Granite’s website approximately 24 hours after the virtual fireside chat.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit Granite’s website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

09.06.21
Granite's Nevada Region Earns AGC Pinnacle Award in Contractor's Excellence & Environmental Sustainability for Construction of Derby Dam Fish Screen
07.06.21
Granite Construction Joins Nearly 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
04.06.21
Granite Elects New Board Chair, Appoints Three New Directors, and Names Larkin as CEO
02.06.21
Granite Highway Realignment Project Wins 2021 Construction Risk Partners Build America Award
01.06.21
Granite Declares Quarterly Dividend
17.05.21
Granite Joins United Nations Global Compact, Furthers Sustainability Commitment