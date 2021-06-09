Voya Financial completes sale of independent financial planning channel

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has completed the sale of Voya Financial Advisors’ (VFA) independent financial planning channel to Cetera Financial Group, Inc. (Cetera). More than 800 independent financial professionals serving retail customers have become part of Cetera, while approximately 600 field and phone-based financial professionals will remain with VFA to continue to support Voya’s workplace businesses and clients. The transaction has provided Voya with over $300 million in deployable proceeds.

“With the completion of this transaction, we are well positioned to advance our strategy and meet our clients’ health and wealth needs through the workplace — this includes providing financial planning support that is closely aligned with the workplace and supporting large to small employers across all market segments and their millions of employees,” said Rodney O. Martin, Jr, chairman and chief executive officer, Voya Financial. “As we continue to reinvest in our workplace-centered business model, we are equally excited for those who are transitioning to Cetera and wish the very best to our colleagues.”