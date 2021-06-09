Altice USA to Participate in Upcoming Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference

The presentation will be held virtually and is scheduled to begin at 11:55am EDT on Tuesday, June 15 th , 2021. To listen to a live webcast, please visit: link .

About Altice USA

Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The Company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005834/en/