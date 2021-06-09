Rexnord Launches the Only Universal Smart Condition Monitoring System Capable of Monitoring Oil Quality, Temperature and Vibration on Most Large Gear Drives

Rexnord Process & Motion Control (PMC) introduced today the latest addition to its line of Smart Condition Monitoring Systems—the new 1030. This universal model continuously monitors large gear drives for oil quality, temperature and vibration to improve uptime, cost efficiency and safety.

How Our Smart Condition Monitoring System Works (Graphic: Business Wire)

The 1030 can be fitted to nearly any gear drive with an oil port 3/4” or greater—typically on equipment with a 100 HP or larger motor, commonly used in mining, paper, cement, power and forestry industries. It delivers simple, robust 24/7 remote monitoring of critical assets to optimize total operating costs. Quick installation can be completed by end users, authorized service shops or by a Rexnord technician. Rexnord provides training materials for reference.

“This is a comprehensive solution for customers with multiple brands of large gear drives, and can be used throughout your facility,” said Dan Plach, Rexnord PMC director of digital solutions.

Key benefits include:

Proven maintenance savings, enabling demand-based oil changes, reducing the need for scheduled maintenance.

enabling demand-based oil changes, reducing the need for scheduled maintenance. Increased safety, minimizing hands-on equipment inspections in challenging locations.

minimizing hands-on equipment inspections in challenging locations. Improved uptime, avoiding asset failures through cost effective preventive maintenance.

avoiding asset failures through cost effective preventive maintenance. Easy integration, with programmable logic controllers (PLCs), allowing end users to quickly initiate remote monitoring via EtherNet/IP, Modbus TCP/IP or PROFINET standards.

The Smart Condition Monitoring System has been engineered with proprietary algorithms to allow continuous monitoring, enabling maintenance managers to easily compare sensor data against models of healthy gear drive operating conditions. Abnormal conditions trigger automated alerts to onsite Andon lights, the PLC control system, and the Rexnord Connect Portal, delivering early warnings to clients that significantly improve uptime. The system puts data in context, enabling customers to focus on outcomes; teams know what action to take when and why.