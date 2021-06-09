UpHealth and GigCapital2 Announce Closing of Business Combinations

The combined company has changed its name to UpHealth, Inc., and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbols “UPH” and “UPH.WS,” respectively, on June 10, 2021. Each GigCapital2 unit will now separate into its components consisting of one share of common stock, one warrant, and a right for one-twentieth of a share of stock that will also be issued at the closing, and, as a result, both the GigCapital2 units and the GigCapital2 rights will no longer trade as separate securities.

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) today announced the completion of its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth Holdings”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak Health”). The business combinations were approved by GigCapital2 stockholders on June 4, 2021.

“With the completion of our business combinations, we are now in the position to accelerate the expansion of our unique digital care management model,” said Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of UpHealth Holdings. “With access to significant growth capital allowing us to rapidly deploy our solutions that connect the dots across the care continuum, UpHealth, Inc., as a public company, will have a stronger capital structure and a public currency to drive both organic and inorganic growth strategies.”

“This combination gives us the opportunity to live our mission on a global scale, resolving health disparities, reshaping healthcare and powering its digital transformation,” said Jamey Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak Health. “We look forward to putting all of UpHealth’s digital health solutions at the fingertips of clinical teams worldwide, delivering a more engaging and satisfying healthcare experience, pioneering new care models and moving healthcare to how it should be: caring, connected and cost effective.”

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Chairman of UpHealth Holdings, commented, “We are honored to partner with GigCapital2 to allow UpHealth, a rapidly growing, global, and profitable digital health leader, to continue to increase its impact at scale in a healthcare market ripe for much needed change and innovation.”

“We are very excited to complete these business combinations with the strong support of stockholders and look forward to helping the UpHealth team accelerate its growth as a public company by utilizing GigCapital’s Private-to-Public Equity methodology to drive shareholder value. The transaction proceeds will expand sales and marketing, fund development to accelerate product offerings, and inorganic growth through accretive M&As,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and Executive Chairman of GigCapital2.