 
checkAd

UpHealth and GigCapital2 Announce Closing of Business Combinations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:15  |  56   |   |   

GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) today announced the completion of its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth Holdings”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak Health”). The business combinations were approved by GigCapital2 stockholders on June 4, 2021.

The combined company has changed its name to UpHealth, Inc., and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the new symbols “UPH” and “UPH.WS,” respectively, on June 10, 2021. Each GigCapital2 unit will now separate into its components consisting of one share of common stock, one warrant, and a right for one-twentieth of a share of stock that will also be issued at the closing, and, as a result, both the GigCapital2 units and the GigCapital2 rights will no longer trade as separate securities.

“With the completion of our business combinations, we are now in the position to accelerate the expansion of our unique digital care management model,” said Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer of UpHealth Holdings. “With access to significant growth capital allowing us to rapidly deploy our solutions that connect the dots across the care continuum, UpHealth, Inc., as a public company, will have a stronger capital structure and a public currency to drive both organic and inorganic growth strategies.”

“This combination gives us the opportunity to live our mission on a global scale, resolving health disparities, reshaping healthcare and powering its digital transformation,” said Jamey Edwards, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak Health. “We look forward to putting all of UpHealth’s digital health solutions at the fingertips of clinical teams worldwide, delivering a more engaging and satisfying healthcare experience, pioneering new care models and moving healthcare to how it should be: caring, connected and cost effective.”

Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Chairman of UpHealth Holdings, commented, “We are honored to partner with GigCapital2 to allow UpHealth, a rapidly growing, global, and profitable digital health leader, to continue to increase its impact at scale in a healthcare market ripe for much needed change and innovation.”

“We are very excited to complete these business combinations with the strong support of stockholders and look forward to helping the UpHealth team accelerate its growth as a public company by utilizing GigCapital’s Private-to-Public Equity methodology to drive shareholder value. The transaction proceeds will expand sales and marketing, fund development to accelerate product offerings, and inorganic growth through accretive M&As,” said Dr. Avi Katz, Founding Managing Partner of GigCapital Global and Executive Chairman of GigCapital2.

Seite 1 von 4
GigCapital2 Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Digital HEALTHCare Perle via SPAC
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UpHealth and GigCapital2 Announce Closing of Business Combinations GigCapital2, Inc. (“GigCapital2”) (NYSE: GIX, GIX.U, GIX.RT, and GIX.WS) today announced the completion of its previously announced business combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. (“UpHealth Holdings”) and Cloudbreak Health, LLC (“Cloudbreak …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
GigCapital2 Stockholders Approve Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC
17.05.21
GigCapital2 Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combinations with UpHealth Holdings, Inc. and Cloudbreak Health, LLC