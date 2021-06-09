 
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)

Materialise NV ("Materialise") (NASDAQ: MTLS), a leading provider of additive manufacturing and medical software and of sophisticated 3D printing services, announced today that it intends to commence a registered underwritten public offering of 4.0 million ADSs. Each ADS will represent one ordinary share with no nominal value per share. Materialise intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 600,000 ADSs. All of the ADSs in the proposed offering are to be sold by Materialise. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Materialise’s ADSs are currently listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MTLS”.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as sole representative of the underwriters and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above are being offered by Materialise pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (No. 333-226006) previously filed by Materialise with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on July 6, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated at One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, Attention: Syndicate, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

