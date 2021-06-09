EY Announces Dr. Rao Mulpuri of View as an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Northern California Region Award Finalist

Mulpuri was selected by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced during a special virtual celebration on August 4 and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world.

MILPITAS, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View (NASDAQ: VIEW), was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Northern California Region Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria: entrepreneurial leadership; talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

“I’m honored to be named a finalist for this year’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award,” Mulpuri said. “At View, we are committed to solving two of the biggest challenges of our time: climate change and human health. That mission and our culture unite us and empower us to redefine what’s possible and make our vision a reality.”

Mulpuri has served as Chief Executive Officer of View since December 2008. View is the market leader in smart windows that use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun to increase access to views and natural light, minimize heat and glare, and reduce each building’s environmental footprint. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform to enable groundbreaking applications that optimize building temperature and air quality, provide superior indoor cellular coverage, improve building security, and facilitate collaboration. View is designed into 75 million square feet of buildings including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences and is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index.