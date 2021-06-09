Flexion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of William T. Andrews, M.D., F.A.C.P., as Chief Medical Officer

"Will brings an impressive combination of medical, clinical, regulatory and corporate development skills, complemented by deep commercial experience he gained launching seven products throughout his career,” said Michael Clayman, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Flexion Therapeutics. “He will play an integral role in building and strengthening our organization, and we could not be more excited to welcome him to our senior management team.”

"I have been tremendously impressed by the caliber of the people and the programs at Flexion, and I am delighted to join the company at this exciting time in its growth and evolution,” said Dr. Andrews. “I look forward to working closely with the team as we prepare to investigate ZILRETTA for the treatment of shoulder osteoarthritis and as we advance our pipeline of potentially transformative investigational drug candidates.”

Dr. Andrews has more than 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, most recently serving as CMO at Akcea Therapeutics (acquired by Ionis Pharmaceuticals). Prior to Akcea, Dr. Andrews served as CMO for Acer Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for rare and severe diseases. He previously held senior leadership positions and roles of increasing responsibility at Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Sepracor, and ClinQuest.

Dr. Andrews earned his B.A. in Biology from Harvard University and his M.D. from Yale University School of Medicine. Before joining industry, he practiced medicine in the Boston area for seven years as a board-certified internist and an attending physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was on the clinical faculty at Harvard Medical School.

Indication and Select Important Safety Information for ZILRETTA (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension)

Indication: ZILRETTA is indicated as an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis pain of the knee.

Limitation of Use: The efficacy and safety of repeat administration of ZILRETTA have not been demonstrated.

Contraindication: ZILRETTA is contraindicated in patients who are hypersensitive to triamcinolone acetonide, corticosteroids or any components of the product.