Research Alliance Corp. I Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with POINT

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp, d/b/a Research Alliance Corp. I, a Delaware corporation (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: RACA) announced today that its registration statement on Form S-4 (File Number 333-254600) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), relating to the previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”) with POINT Biopharma Inc. (“POINT”), has been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and that it will commence mailing a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the Special Meeting (the “Special Meeting”) of the Company’s stockholders to be held on June 29, 2021 in connection with the Business Combination. The proxy statement/prospectus is being mailed to the Company’s stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 4, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Notice of the Special Meeting will be mailed on or about June 9, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the Record Date.

About POINT Biopharma

POINT Biopharma is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is combining a portfolio of best-in-class radiopharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, strategic partnerships in radioisotope supply, manufacturing technology and novel direct-to-patient targeting to revolutionize theragnostic drug development and radioligand commercialization. Learn more at https://www.pointbiopharma.com.

About Therapeutics Acquisition Corp, d/b/a Research Alliance Corp. I

Research Alliance Corp. I is sponsored by RA Capital Management, L.P., and is led by Chairman and CEO Peter Kolchinsky, PhD and CFO Matthew Hammond, PhD. Research Alliance Corp. I is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry.

About RA Capital Management

RA Capital is a multi-stage investment manager dedicated to evidence-based investing in public and private healthcare and life science companies that are developing drugs, medical devices, and diagnostics. The flexibility of its strategy allows RA Capital to provide seed funding to startups and to lead private, IPO, and follow-on financings for its portfolio companies, allowing management teams to drive value creation from inception through commercialization.

