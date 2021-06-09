Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,543.5 billion at May 31, 2021, compared to $1,529.3 billion at April 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and cash management net inflows, partially offset by slight long-term net outflows inclusive of approximately $300 million of outflows from the previously disclosed non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.1
By Asset Class:
|
(In USD billions)
|
Preliminary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31-May-21
|
|
30-Apr-21
|
|
31-Mar-21
|
|
31-Dec-20
|
|
31-May-20
|
Fixed Income1
|
$654.3
|
|
$651.1
|
|
$642.3
|
|
$669.9
|
|
$212.3
|
Equity
|
535.9
|
|
531.2
|
|
511.9
|
|
495.7
|
|
230.0
|
Multi-Asset
|
154.1
|
|
152.6
|
|
148.2
|
|
141.1
|
|
118.6
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare