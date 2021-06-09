 
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:30  |  52   |   |   

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,543.5 billion at May 31, 2021, compared to $1,529.3 billion at April 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and cash management net inflows, partially offset by slight long-term net outflows inclusive of approximately $300 million of outflows from the previously disclosed non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.1

By Asset Class:

(In USD billions)

Preliminary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

31-May-21

 

30-Apr-21

 

31-Mar-21

 

31-Dec-20

 

31-May-20

Fixed Income1

$654.3

 

$651.1

 

$642.3

 

$669.9

 

$212.3

Equity

535.9

 

531.2

 

511.9

 

495.7

 

230.0

Multi-Asset

154.1

 

152.6

 

148.2

 

141.1

 

118.6

Wertpapier


