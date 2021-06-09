Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management

Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,543.5 billion at May 31, 2021, compared to $1,529.3 billion at April 30, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and cash management net inflows, partially offset by slight long-term net outflows inclusive of approximately $300 million of outflows from the previously disclosed non-management-fee-earning India credit funds that are in the process of liquidation.1

By Asset Class: