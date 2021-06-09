 
checkAd

Fisker Announces Results of First Annual Stockholder Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.06.2021, 22:34  |  63   |   |   

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – held the company's first-ever Annual Stockholders Meeting virtually via live webcast from its headquarters in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Fisker stockholders approved all proposals voted on at the meeting.

As a result, the following nominees were elected to the Board of Directors as Class 1 directors for a three-year term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders:

  1. Wendy J. Greuel, consultant to the Discovery Cube Science Center and former Los Angeles City Controller
  2. Roderick K. Randall, Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group, LLC
  3. Mitchell S. Zuklie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP

The Board of Directors of Fisker, Inc. currently has eight directors. Of its members, six are independent, and three are women. “The composition of our Board of Directors reflects the company's desire to maintain sector expertise and preserve the diversity of its membership," says Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker.

The company also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Fisker Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Fisker provided incremental details about its goal to produce a Climate Neutral Electric Vehicle Product by 2027, followed by a question and answer session with stockholders.

An audio replay of the Annual Stockholders Meeting will be available for 12 months at this link, and Fisker is providing a transcript of the meeting at this link.

For more information or interview inquiries, contact Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the Company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com – and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel," "believes," expects," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "is to be," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the goal to produce a climate neutral vehicle by 2027 and statements regarding the Company's future performance and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fisker's limited operating history; Fisker's ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fisker's ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fisker's inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fisker's inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fisker's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors," filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as may be supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Fisker Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Fisker Auto
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fisker Announces Results of First Annual Stockholder Meeting Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – held the company's first-ever Annual Stockholders Meeting virtually via live webcast from its headquarters in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Energous and Atmosic Achieve Industry First Interoperability Energy Harvesting, Advancing ...
nVent Signs Agreement to Acquire CIS Global
Eastman to Sell Tire Additives Business Product Lines
Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
Philip Morris International Opens Third Funding Round of PMI IMPACT
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart ...
XL Fleet Celebrates Michigan Fleet Electrification Technology Center with Ribbon Cutting Event ...
Leading MSO Columbia Care Revolutionizes Customer Shopping Experience with Launch of ‘Forage,’ ...
Granite REIT Announces Closing of C$316 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO) for Shareholders
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) Confirms Discussions to Acquire 10% of the ...
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.06.21
Fisker Targets Delivery of Climate Neutral Vehicle By 2027
02.06.21
Fisker Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Evercore ISI Tech Conference
26.05.21
Fisker to Partner With Mekonomen Group for Delivery, Servicing and Fleet Management Across Denmark, Norway and Sweden
25.05.21
Fisker Selects ServiceNow Solutions to Accelerate Electric Vehicle Product Development
21.05.21
Fisker Set to Make First All-electric Papal Transport
18.05.21
Fisker and Onto Sign Agreement for Delivery of up to 700 Vehicles in 2023 to Support Growth of Next Generation EV Mobility
17.05.21
Fisker Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
17.05.21
Analyse: E-Mobilität: Neues von den SPACs
17.05.21
Fisker and Sharp Create Technology Partnership for Creation of Next Generation Automotive Screens and Interfaces
14.05.21
Bitcoin, Coinbase, Tesla, Disney, AMC, AirBnB, Carnival, Fisker, Nio, Weibo - Opening Bell