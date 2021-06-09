Fisker Announces Results of First Annual Stockholder Meeting

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – held the company's first-ever Annual Stockholders Meeting virtually via live webcast from its headquarters in Manhattan Beach, CA on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

As a result, the following nominees were elected to the Board of Directors as Class 1 directors for a three-year term expiring at the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders:

Wendy J. Greuel, consultant to the Discovery Cube Science Center and former Los Angeles City Controller Roderick K. Randall, Executive Partner at Siris Capital Group, LLC Mitchell S. Zuklie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP

The Board of Directors of Fisker, Inc. currently has eight directors. Of its members, six are independent, and three are women. “The composition of our Board of Directors reflects the company's desire to maintain sector expertise and preserve the diversity of its membership," says Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Henrik Fisker.

The company also ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm of Fisker Inc. for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Fisker provided incremental details about its goal to produce a Climate Neutral Electric Vehicle Product by 2027, followed by a question and answer session with stockholders.

An audio replay of the Annual Stockholders Meeting will be available for 12 months at this link, and Fisker is providing a transcript of the meeting at this link.

