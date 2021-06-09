 
checkAd

AutoZone Vendor Partner Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:30  |  57   |   |   

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 17 of its top suppliers at its virtual AutoZone Vendor Partner Summit on June 8, 2021. The awards honor companies who provided exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction during the past year.

Eight vendors received AutoZone WITTDTJR awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”): ATI; CRC; Cryomax Cooling Systems; Energizer; Shell Oil; Torin; Type S WinPlus and Vege. These vendors partnered with AutoZone to consistently ensure that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) and professional customers had the parts and products needed to best fix vehicles and keep them running smoothly.

Nine vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: AllPak, Continental, Focus/FCS, Innova, Motorcar Parts of America (MPA), Old World Industries, Rally, Stryten Manufacturing and Yacht Battery. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.”

AutoZone named Bosch Braking its 2021 Vendor Partner of the Year. A previous Vendor of the Year Award winner, Bosch was recognized for its innovation, ability to execute and commitment to delivering “the best merchandise at the right price” for AutoZone’s customers and business. Bosch is a tremendous vendor partner in all aspects of the business from merchandising and supply chain processes to engineering and sales.

“Our 2021 Vendor Partner of the Year, Bosch Braking, and our Vendor Partner Summit award winners are outstanding contributors to AutoZone’s success,” said Seong Ohm, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “In an ever-changing environment of rapid growth and increased demand, these suppliers continue to collaborate, innovate and deliver first-class execution to help us meet the needs of our customers. We celebrate and acknowledge their many accomplishments and thank them for their partnership, support and commitment to AutoZone and our customers,” said Seong Ohm.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)
As of May 8, 2021, the Company had 5,975 stores in the U.S., 635 stores in Mexico and 47 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,657. AutoZone is the leading retailer and a leading distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States. Each AutoZone store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.  Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, and public sector accounts.  AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand diagnostic and repair software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com.  AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Media: David McKinney, 901-495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com

Financial: Brian Campbell, 901-495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AutoZone Vendor Partner Summit Recognizes Contributions of Top Suppliers MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 17 of its top suppliers at its virtual AutoZone Vendor Partner Summit on June 8, 2021. The awards honor companies who provided exceptional performance and demonstrated …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board