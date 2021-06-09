Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts 1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of May 31, 2021 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $26,419 Global Discovery 2,363 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,826 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,245 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,955 Non-U.S. Growth 22,359 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,871 China Post-Venture 135 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,954 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,149 International Value Team International Value 29,651 International Small Cap Value 21 Global Value Team Global Value 26,330 Select Equity 436 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 942 Credit Team High Income 7,263 Credit Opportunities 113 Developing World Team Developing World 9,675 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,178 Antero Peak Hedge 1,031 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $172,916

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.