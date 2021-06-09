 
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports May 2021 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of May 31, 2021 totaled $172.9 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $88.9 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $84.0 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2    
     
As of May 31, 2021 - ($ Millions)    
Growth Team    
Global Opportunities $26,419    
Global Discovery 2,363    
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 16,826    
U.S. Small-Cap Growth 6,245    
Global Equity Team    
Global Equity 2,955    
Non-U.S. Growth 22,359    
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,871    
China Post-Venture 135    
U.S. Value Team    
Value Equity 3,954    
U.S. Mid-Cap Value 4,149    
International Value Team    
International Value 29,651    
International Small Cap Value 21    
Global Value Team    
Global Value 26,330    
Select Equity 436    
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team    
Sustainable Emerging Markets 942    
Credit Team    
High Income 7,263    
Credit Opportunities 113    
Developing World Team    
Developing World 9,675    
Antero Peak Group    
Antero Peak 3,178    
Antero Peak Hedge 1,031    
     
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $172,916    

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

