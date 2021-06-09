 
checkAd

Skillful Craftsman Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:30  |  55   |   |   

WUXI, China, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

All financial figures are in US Dollars unless otherwise noted.

  • Revenue was $29.2 million, compared with $28.6 million for last fiscal year, representing a 2% increase.
  • Gross income was $14.5 million, compared with $16.8 million for last fiscal year, representing a 14% decrease.
  • Gross income margin was 50%, compared with 59% for last fiscal year.
  • Net income was $3.5 million, compared with $10.0 million for last fiscal year.
  • Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32, compared with $1.11 for last fiscal year.
  • Total fee-paying members1 were 1.62 million, compared with 3.09 million during last fiscal year, representing a 47.6% decrease.

1 Number of fee-paying members is defined as the total number of members that are paying fees for accessing our platforms as of the end of the applicable period.

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao, Chairman and CEO of Skillful Craftsman, commented, “We are pleased to report our financial results for the fiscal year 2021. Despite the setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we still achieved a 2% increase in revenue to reach $29.2 million for the fiscal year 2021. Our solid financial performance demonstrates that we are optimally situated to capture the opportunities in the market. On May 14, 2021, the State Council issued the amended ‘Regulations for the Implementation of the Private Education Promotion Law of the People's Republic of China’, which encourage and support private vocational education. The regulations are proposed to build 50 high-level higher vocational schools and provide 150 key majors by 2022, and realize the goal of achieving an average of more than 50 million vocational training sessions per year. According to MobTech, it is estimated that the scale of China's vocational education market in 2022 will reach RMB811 billion, with an average annual compound growth rate of 11.2%. In other word, the promulgation of the regulations provides a market foundation and direction for the company's future development.”

Mr. Xiaofeng Gao continued, “Looking forward, we will take important steps in fiscal year 2022 to strengthen the Company's competitive position over the long-term. We will continue focusing on the industry of online vocational skills training. Through actively participating in the national pilot project of ‘Education Certificate + Several Vocational Skill Level Certificates’(“1+X”) and in-depth cooperation with offline vocational colleges, the Company will stabilize customer groups and increase customer stickiness. Through cooperation in running schools, we will strive to achieve business breakthroughs in financial training, hotel management training, and professional worker labor dispatch for large steel companies, and realize a large-scale, systematic and sustainable development. With the visibility and validation afforded as a Nasdaq listed company, we can now confidently focus on building profitable revenue growth and creating value for our shareholders.”

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

All figures refer to fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021 unless otherwise stated.

Revenue

Revenue increased by 2% to $29.2 million, from $28.6 million for last fiscal year. Revenue under RMB currency decreased by 1% which fluctuated in a normal range, but the foreign exchange rate of RMB increased which led to the increase of revenue.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue increased by 25% to $14.7 million, from $11.8 million for last fiscal year. The increase was mainly caused by 1) an increase of $1.5 million in platform maintenance fee paid to Jimei University for its maintenance services relating to the Company’s vocational skills training platform for blue collar workers; and 2) an increase of $1.2 million in expenses associated with the amortization of the intangible assets and depreciation of the fixed assets regarding the system upgrade and data center expansion of the Company’s vocational skills training platform.

Gross income and Gross Margin

Gross income decreased by 14% to $14.5 million, from $16.8 million for last fiscal year. Gross margin decreased by 9 percentage points to 50%, from 59% for last fiscal year.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 53% to $5.5 million, from $3.6 million for last fiscal year. This increase was mainly due to the increase of telecommunications service fees for our education platform, and the increase of employee compensation expenses. In specific:

  • Sales and marketing expenses increased by 19% to $1.8 million, from $1.5 million for last fiscal year.
  • General and administrative expenses increased by 79% to $3.7 million, from $2.0 million for last fiscal year. This increase was primarily caused by the increases of employee compensation expense and the expenses associated with being a public company.

Investment loss

We recorded an investment loss of $2.4 million, resulting from an investment of $8.0 million in a third-party private fund which was initially invested in July 2020 and divested in March 2021 at a value of $5.7 million.

Income Before Tax

Income before tax expense decreased by 48% to $7.0 million, from $13.3 million for last fiscal year.

Net Income

Net income decreased by 65% to $3.50 million, from $10.0 million for last fiscal year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.32, compared with $1.11 for last fiscal year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $17.5 million, compared with $11.9 million as of March 31, 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash generated from operating activities was $10.8 million, compared with $11.5 million for last fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $20.9 million, compared with $10.4 million for last fiscal year. The increase of $8.0 million was due to an investment in a private fund in July 2020.

Net cash generated from financing activities was $13.2 million, representing the net proceeds from the Company’s initial public offering, compared with nil for last fiscal year.

About Skillful Craftsman

Skillful Craftsman is an education technology company that provides interactive online vocational training and virtual simulation experimental training courses. The Company began operations in Wuxi, China in 2013 and is a key supporter for China education reform and development for labor employment. For more information, please visit: http://ir.kingwayup.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This report contains “forward-looking statements” for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that represent our beliefs, projections and predictions about future events. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements,” including any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items, any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, any statements concerning proposed new projects or other developments, any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, any statements of management’s beliefs, goals, strategies, intentions and objectives, and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “predicts”, “potential”, “continue”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates” and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and management’s belief as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are necessarily subjective and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements described in or implied by such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to improve launch and leverage new technologies and cooperative relationships or anticipate market demand in a timely or cost-effective manner, and those factors discussed under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 20-F. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times by which, our performance or results may be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from expected results described in our forward-looking statements, including with respect to correct measurement and identification of factors affecting our business or the extent of their likely impact, and the accuracy and completeness of the publicly available information with respect to the factors upon which our business strategy is based or the success of our business. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statement.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

Skillful Craftsman
Investor Relations Department
Email: iredtk@kingwayedu.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Tel: +1 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
    As of March 31,  
    2021
（Unaudited） 		  2020    
ASSETS 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Current assets 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Cash and cash equivalents 　 $ 17,453,360 　 $ 11,931,714   　
Accounts receivable, net 　 　 83,980 　 　 78,785   　
Prepayments and other current assets 　 　 1,784,537 　 　 1,963,102   　
Other receivables   　 5,713,192   　 -    
Total current assets 　 　 25,035,069 　 　 13,973,601   　
Non-current assets              
Property and equipment, net 　 　 13,725,957 　 　 12,324,125   　
Intangible assets, net     20,416,461     19,294,740    
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 　 　 28,406 　 　 97,035   　
Total non-current assets   　 34,170,824   　 31,715,900    
TOTAL ASSETS 　 $ 59,205,893 　 $ 45,689,501   　
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Accounts payable   $ 113,707   $ 249,086    
Taxes payable 　 　 448,485 　 　 543,600   　
Amounts due to a related party     257,037     -    
Accrued expenses 　 　 1,051,929 　 　 227,525   　
Deferred revenue-current   　 11,456,667   　 16,736,365    
Total current liabilities 　 　 13,327,825 　 　 17,756,576   　
Non-current liabilities              
Deferred revenue-noncurrent 　 　 312,896 　 　 50,877   　
Total non-current liabilities   　 312,896   　 50,877    
TOTAL LIABILITIES 　 $ 13,640,721 　 $ 17,807,453   　
COMMITMENTS AND CONTIGENCIES     -     -    
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Ordinary shares, par value $0.0002 per share, 500,000,000 shares authorized; 12,000,000 and 9,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively     2,400     1,800    
Additional paid-in capital 　 　 13,415,987 　 　 1,619,774   　
Statutory reserve     745,590     745,590    
Accumulated profits 　 　 30,419,177 　 　 26,921,172   　
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)   　 982,018   　 (1,406,288 )  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 　 　 45,565,172 　 　 27,882,048   　
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 59,205,893   $ 45,689,501    
                 


SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
 
    For the years ended  
March 31,
    2021
（Unaudited） 		  2020     2019    
Revenue 　 $ 29,168,546   　 $ 28,601,071   　 $ 24,668,840   　
Cost of revenue 　 　 (14,712,411 ) 　 　 (11,797,870 ) 　 　 (9,458,559 ) 　
Gross income 　 　 14,456,135   　 　 16,803,201   　 　 15,210,281   　
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Operating expenses: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Selling and marketing expenses 　 　 (1,807,132 ) 　 　 (1,520,801 ) 　 　 (1,832,006 ) 　
General and administrative expenses 　 　 (3,654,449 ) 　 　 (2,038,568 ) 　 　 (1,899,110 ) 　
Total operating expenses 　 　 (5,461,581 ) 　 　 (3,559,369 ) 　 　 (3,731,116 ) 　
Income from operations 　 　 8,994,554   　 　 13,243,832   　 　 11,479,165   　
Interest income 　 　 58,946   　 　 73,737   　 　 88,588   　
Investment loss 　 　 (2,436,809 ) 　 　 -   　 　 -   　
Government grant     369,170       -       -    
Other loss, net 　 　 (8,553 ) 　 　 (3,458 ) 　 　 (195 ) 　
Income before income taxes     6,977,308       13,314,111       11,567,558    
Income tax expense 　 　 (3,479,303 ) 　 　 (3,338,886 ) 　 　 (2,892,500 ) 　
Net income   $ 3,498,005     $ 9,975,225     $ 8,675,058    
　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Other comprehensive income/(loss):                    
Foreign currency translation adjustment 　 　 2,388,306   　 　 (1,112,209 ) 　 　 (735,192 ) 　
Total comprehensive income   　 5,886,311     　 8,863,016     　 7,939,866    
Net earnings per ordinary share, basic and diluted 　 $ 0.32   　 $ 1.11   　 $ 0.96   　
Weighted average number of ordinary shares, basic and diluted     11,030,137       9,000,000       9,000,000    


SKILLFUL CRAFTSMAN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
 
    For the years ended March 31,  
    2021
(Unaudited) 		  2020     2019    
Cash Flows from Operating Activities: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Net income 　 $ 3,498,005   　 $ 9,975,225   　 $ 8,675,058   　
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Depreciation of property and equipment 　 　 3,689,815   　 　 2,685,034   　 　 922,770   　
Amortization of intangible assets 　 　 6,651,329   　 　 6,309,065   　 　 6,324,124   　
Loss on disposals of property and equipment     -       6,960       7,430    
Investment loss due to the redemption of financial assets held for trading 　 　 2,436,809   　 　 -   　 　 -   　
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:                    
Accounts receivables, net 　 　 (5,195 ) 　 　 372,347   　 　 (279,379 ) 　
Prepayments and other current assets     (1,418,176 )     (1,060,291 )     (900,838 )  
Long-term prepayments and other non-current assets 　 　 68,629   　 　 (97,035 ) 　 　 -   　
Accounts payable     (135,379 )     239,061       (6,034,249 )  
Amounts due to a related party 　 　 257,037   　 　 -   　 　 (1,590,305 ) 　
Deferred revenue     (5,017,679 )     (7,194,492 )     13,423,585    
Other payables 　 　 824,404   　 　 75,980   　 　 66,326   　
Taxes payable   　 (95,115 )   　 168,263     　 (321,762 )  
Net cash generated from operating activities 　 　 10,754,484   　 　 11,480,117   　 　 20,292,760   　
                     
Cash flows from investing activities 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Purchase of property and equipment     (5,091,647 )     (1,672,529 )     (13,963,669 )  
Purchase of intangible assets 　 　 (7,773,051 ) 　 　 (8,728,734 ) 　 　 (1,782,615 ) 　
Investment in Financial assets held for trading   　 (8,000,000 )   　 -     　 -    
Net cash used in investing activities 　 $ (20,864,698 ) 　 $ (10,401,263 ) 　 $ (15,746,284 ) 　
                     
Cash flows from financing activities 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Proceeds from IPO net off IPO expenses     13,243,554       -       -    
Net cash generated from financing activities 　 $ 13,243,554   　 $ -   　 $ -   　
                     
Effects of foreign currency translation 　 　 2,388,306   　 　 490,577   　 　 919,740   　
                     
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 　 　 5,521,646   　 　 1,569,431   　 　 5,466,216   　
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   　 11,931,714     　 10,362,283     　 4,896,067    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 　 $ 17,453,360   　 $ 11,931,714   　 $ 10,362,283   　
                     
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　 　
Cash paid for income taxes   $ 3,612,851     $ 3,063,628     $ 3,257,505    
Cash paid for interest expense 　 $ -   　 $ 422   　 $ 195   　




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skillful Craftsman Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results WUXI, China, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Ltd. (“the Company” or “Skillful Craftsman”) (NASDAQ: EDTK), an education technology company providing interactive online learning services in China, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board