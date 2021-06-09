African Gold Group Provides an Update on Ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility Projects at Its Flagship Kobada Mine

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“ AGG ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (“ CSR ”) projects carried out in Q1-2021 as part of the development of its overall Environmental and Social Management Plan (“ ESMP ”). African Gold Group recognises its responsibility to adhere to the highest responsible mining standards and is committed to creating sustainable long-term value for all of its stakeholders. Update of the feasibility study is progressing well and is expected to be delivered on schedule.

Rehabilitation of the Samaya river crossing, a major access route from Bamako to the mine site

Extension of multiple drainage channels to divert standing water away from villages to prevent the incubation and breeding of malaria-carrying mosquitos

Creation of a market garden and training of local representatives in small scale farming of vegetables

Ongoing road maintenance and repairs on an ad-hoc basis

Danny Callow, Chief Executive Officer of AGG commented:

“Our dedicated team at Kobada has continued to deliver real, sustainable value to our local communities through multiple corporate social responsibility projects. The needs of the local community are many and African Gold Group has committed to continue its collaboration in building strong, and long-lasting relationships with the local village and regional Chiefs. These projects continue to provide relief and assistance where it is needed most, and we hope to continue to build on a very strong start in 2021 as we move through the rest of the year.”

Samaya – Niger River crossing

The Samaya River crossing is a major route from Bamako into the Samaya region. Every year as the water level of the Niger River rises, the crossing points become flooded making it difficult for trucks to move on and off the pontoon. In consultation with Chief Lasine Diawara, substantial improvements to the road, and a fully concreted ramp to the pontoon on the Samaya side is being constructed. Chief Diawara comments, “The work that has been carried out will help all of the local communities allowing travel even when the weather is bad. I thank AGG for all the help and assistance in making this possible.”