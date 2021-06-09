Omeros to Present at the BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference

Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER), today announced that Gregory A. Demopulos, M.D., chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the BofA 2021 Napa BioPharma Virtual Conference next week. The fireside chat with Bank of America analyst, Geoff Meacham, PhD, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.

The presentation will be webcast. The live and archived webcasts can be accessed at https://investor.omeros.com/upcoming-events. The archived webcast will be available for 30 days.