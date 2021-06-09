 
Kaman Board of Directors Declares Dividend

The Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 22, 2021.

About Kaman Corporation

Kaman Corporation, founded in 1945 by aviation pioneer Charles H. Kaman, and headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut conducts business in the aerospace & defense, industrial and medical markets. Kaman produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; subcontract helicopter work; restoration, modification and support of our SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters; manufacture and support of our K-MAX manned and K-MAX TITANTM unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. More information is available at www.kaman.com.

Wertpapier


