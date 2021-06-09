 
checkAd

FormFactor Appoints New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 22:57  |  68   |   |   

LIVERMORE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced the appointment of Jorge Titinger to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Titinger joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience in the high-tech industry and has held various executive positions in the semiconductor equipment and computer industries. Mr. Titinger is Founder and CEO of Titinger Consulting, a consulting firm focused on providing strategy, corporate transformation, and culture advice to its clients. From February 2012 to November 2016 Mr. Titinger served as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Silicon Graphics, Inc. Mr. Titinger also served as a senior executive at Verigy Ltd. from 2008 to 2011, including serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Prior to Verigy, Mr. Titinger held senior executive positions at FormFactor, Inc., KLA-Tencor Corporation, Applied Materials, and Hewlett-Packard.

Mr. Titinger currently serves as a director of Axcelis Technologies, Inc., CalAmp Corp. and Panasas, Inc. Mr. Titinger’s other board experience includes his service as a director of Xcerra Corporation from 2012 until it was acquired by Cohu in 2018 where he served as a director until May 2021.

Mr. Titinger is Co-Author of the book “Differences That Make A Difference,” which focuses on the topic of inclusion and diversity and its impact on the success of companies.

Mr. Titinger holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering, and a Master of Science in Engineering Management from Stanford University.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of FormFactor, Tom St. Dennis, said, “We are excited that Mr. Titinger has accepted the appointment to our Board of Directors, and his presence will certainly bring a wealth of experience to the company.”

About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Trade Contact
David Viera
Corporate Communications
(925) 290-4182
david.viera@formfactor.com

Investor Contact
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4321
ir@formfactor.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FormFactor Appoints New Board Member LIVERMORE, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced the appointment of Jorge Titinger to its Board of Directors effective immediately. Mr. Titinger joins the FormFactor Board of Directors with over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board