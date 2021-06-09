 
Martinrea International Inc. Holds Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX : MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, today announced results of the election of directors at its annual general and special meeting.

Rob Wildeboer, the Company’s Executive Chairman stated: “We would like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming show of support. The voting results were very positive. As a board, we will continue to do our best for the Company and our shareholders.”

Mr. Wildeboer added: “At our meeting, the Company’s executive leadership presented an overview of the macro environment in which we operate, how we are dealing with current challenges and opportunities, our strategies, operations and financial position, and of course our culture, which is a source of sustainable strength for us.”

Martinrea held an annual general and special meeting on June 8, 2021. A total of 59,310,740 Common Shares, or 73.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business, including the election of each director nominee by a substantial majority as follows:

Rob Wildeboer 96.71%
Fred Olson 93.89%
Pat D’Eramo 98.95%
Terry Lyons 89.01%
David Schoch 99.63%
Molly Shoichet 99.60%
Sandra Pupatello 97.44%
Edward Waitzer 99.88%

Additionally, amendments to Martinrea’s By-Law Number 3 received 99.08% support, amendments to Martinrea’s By-Law Number 4 received 99.77% support and Martinrea’s advisory “say on pay” vote received 89.61% support.

ABOUT MARTINREA

Martinrea is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems. Martinrea operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com. Follow Martinrea on Twitter and Facebook.

The common shares of Martinrea trade on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “MRE”.

For further information, please contact:

Rob Wildeboer
Executive Chairman
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001

Fred Di Tosto
Chief Financial Officer
Martinrea International Inc.
3210 Langstaff Road
Vaughan, Ontario L4K 5B2
Tel: 416.749.0314
Fax: 289.982.3001





