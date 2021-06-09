 
FGEN Deadline Alert Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 11, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) (“FibroGen”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options from October 18, 2017 through April 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired FibroGen securities and/or sold put options during the Class Period may, no later than June 11, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453 or Adrienne Bell, Esq. (484) 270-1435; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/fibrogen-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source=PR&u ...

FibroGen is a biopharmaceutical company that develops medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Its most advanced product is roxadustat (“Roxa”), an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase activity that acts by stimulating the body’s natural pathway for red cell production.

The Class Period commences on October 18, 2017 when FibroGen announced that the China Food and Drug Administration (“CFDA”) had accepted its new drug application (“NDA”) for Roxa based on two Phase 3 studies in China, “one study in CKD [chronic kidney disease] comparing roxadustat against a branded epoetin alfa[] and one study in CKD non-dialysis comparing roxadustat against placebo.” Both studies had “met their primary efficacy endpoints with no new or unexpected safety signals identified.” FibroGen touted these studies’ positive safety throughout the Class Period.

Having overcome the hurdle of demonstrating to the CFDA that Roxa was safe enough to submit an NDA, FibroGen proceeded to present itself as ready to conduct Phase 3 trials sufficient to support an NDA to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). In 2019, FibroGen filed its NDA with the FDA for the approval of Roxa for the treatment of anemia due to CKD.

The truth began to emerge on March 1, 2021 when, after the market closed, FibroGen announced that the FDA was scheduling an advisory committee meeting to review Roxa’s NDA, well over a year after its initial submission. An advisory committee meeting this late in the review process indicates that there is a problem with the application, and could, at best, delay the FDA’s approval decision and at worst signal that the FDA may not approve the drug. Following this news, FibroGen’s stock price fell by $12.46 per share, or 25%.

