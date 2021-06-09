 
Statement on Diesel Emissions Investigation in France

Statement on Diesel Emissions Investigation in France

Amsterdam, June 9, 2021 - As part of the judicial investigations of several automakers commenced in 2016 and 2017, Automobiles Peugeot S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., was placed today under examination by the Judicial Court of Paris on allegations of consumer fraud in connection with the sale of Euro 5 diesel vehicles in France between 2009 and 2015. As typical in a French criminal inquiry, Automobiles Peugeot S.A. will have to pay a bail of 10 million Euros (of which 8 million for the potential payment of damages and fines and 2 million to ensure the company's representation in court), and will have to provide a bank guarantee of 30 million Euros for the potential compensation for losses. Automobiles Peugeot S.A. is also in  the process of assessing its defense options in this respect. Two other subsidiaries of Stellantis, Automobiles Citroën S.A. and FCA Italy S.p.A, have been summoned to appear before the Judicial Court of Paris, on June 10 and in July, respectively, as part of the same investigation.

This formal step in the judicial investigation will allow the investigated parties to have full access to the case file and give them the opportunity to defend against allegations that have not yet been evaluated in adversarial proceedings.

The companies firmly believe that their emission control systems met all applicable requirements at the relevant times and continue to do so and look forward to the opportunity to demonstrate that.

The Stellantis Group, which was established in January 2021, will continue its predecessors’ policies and cooperate fully with the justice system in order to resolve this matter expeditiously.

About Stellantis

Stellantis is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions.  In addition to the Group’s rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

