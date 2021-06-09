Statement on Diesel Emissions Investigation in France

Amsterdam, June 9, 2021 - As part of the judicial investigations of several automakers commenced in 2016 and 2017, Automobiles Peugeot S.A., a wholly owned subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., was placed today under examination by the Judicial Court of Paris on allegations of consumer fraud in connection with the sale of Euro 5 diesel vehicles in France between 2009 and 2015. As typical in a French criminal inquiry, Automobiles Peugeot S.A. will have to pay a bail of 10 million Euros (of which 8 million for the potential payment of damages and fines and 2 million to ensure the company's representation in court), and will have to provide a bank guarantee of 30 million Euros for the potential compensation for losses. Automobiles Peugeot S.A. is also in the process of assessing its defense options in this respect. Two other subsidiaries of Stellantis, Automobiles Citroën S.A. and FCA Italy S.p.A, have been summoned to appear before the Judicial Court of Paris, on June 10 and in July, respectively, as part of the same investigation.

This formal step in the judicial investigation will allow the investigated parties to have full access to the case file and give them the opportunity to defend against allegations that have not yet been evaluated in adversarial proceedings.