The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

A total of 25,860,173 variable voting and common voting shares representing approximately 53% of all of North West’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“ North West ”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 9, 2021, via live audio webcast (the “ Meeting ”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 7, 2021 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld H. Sanford Riley 25,440,588 98.85% 297,003 1.15% Brock Bulbuck 25,096,677 97.51% 640,914 2.49% Deepak Chopra 25,596,230 99.45% 141,361 0.55% Frank Coleman 22,391,555 87.00% 3,346,036 13.00% Stewart Glendinning 24,005,320

93.27% 1,732,271 6.73% Edward Kennedy 25,718,713 99.93% 18,878 0.07% Annalisa King 25,684,354 99.79% 53,237 0.21% Violet Konkle 25,636,664 99.61% 100,927 0.39% Jennefer Nepinak 25,606,422 99.49% 131,169 0.51% Victor Tootoo 25,678,812 99.77% 58,779 0.23%

In addition, North West reports that:



an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West’s auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and an advisory resolution accepting North West’s board’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West’s report of voting results, which is available under North West’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 212 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWC”.

CONTACT

Edward Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email ekennedy@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email: jking@northwest.ca

Amanda Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, The North West Company Inc.

Phone 204-934-1756; fax 204-934-1317; email: asutton@northwest.ca