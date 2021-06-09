 
checkAd

The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 23:27  |  57   |   |   

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“North West”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 9, 2021, via live audio webcast (the “Meeting”). Each of the nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 7, 2021 was elected as a director of North West at the Meeting.

A total of 25,860,173 variable voting and common voting shares representing approximately 53% of all of North West’s issued and outstanding shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders approved all items of business before the Meeting, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes
For 		Votes
Withheld 		% of Votes
Withheld
H. Sanford Riley 25,440,588 98.85% 297,003 1.15%
Brock Bulbuck 25,096,677 97.51% 640,914 2.49%
Deepak Chopra 25,596,230 99.45% 141,361 0.55%
Frank Coleman 22,391,555 87.00% 3,346,036 13.00%
Stewart Glendinning 24,005,320
 93.27% 1,732,271 6.73%
Edward Kennedy 25,718,713 99.93% 18,878 0.07%
Annalisa King 25,684,354 99.79% 53,237 0.21%
Violet Konkle 25,636,664 99.61% 100,927 0.39%
Jennefer Nepinak 25,606,422 99.49% 131,169 0.51%
Victor Tootoo 25,678,812 99.77% 58,779 0.23%

In addition, North West reports that:

  1. an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as North West’s auditors for the 2021 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting; and
  2. an advisory resolution accepting North West’s board’s approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in North West’s report of voting results, which is available under North West’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC.

The North West Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading retailer of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighbourhoods in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific and the Caribbean. North West operates 212 stores under the trading names Northern, NorthMart, Giant Tiger, Alaska Commercial Company, Cost-U-Less and RiteWay Food Markets and has annualized sales of approximately CDN$2.0 billion.

The variable voting and common voting shares of North West trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWC”.

CONTACT

Edward Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1482; fax 204-934-1317; email ekennedy@northwest.ca

John King, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1397; fax 204-934-1317; email: jking@northwest.ca

Amanda Sutton, Vice President, Legal and Corporate Secretary, The North West Company Inc.
Phone 204-934-1756; fax 204-934-1317; email: asutton@northwest.ca

or visit on-line at www.northwest.ca





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The North West Company Inc. Announces Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The North West Company Inc. (TSX: NWC) (“North West”) today announced voting results for the election of directors at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, June 9, 2021, via …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board