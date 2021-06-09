 
checkAd

AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 First Quarter Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.06.2021, 23:51  |  52   |   |   

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), released first quarter 2021 financials today.

AIFS reported a net income of $120,398, a $40,000 increase from the same period in 2020. Continued growth of the recurring revenue base resulted in an increase from 2020 to $1,290,874. This growth is entirely in the company’s library division, as it has terminated their publishing business to focus on their library sector.   AIFS reported EPS of $0.03 on weighted average shares outstanding of 4,484,577. Cash flow continued to be strong into the first quarter of 2021.

The company is making investments in new/improved product features by hiring additional developers and programmers, with the intention of bolstering its market position.

Auto-Graphics has continued to evolve and address unique demands from libraries in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. By adapting smart workflows and implementing more automated functionality to its products, they have been able to assist libraries in maintaining daily administration and serving their communities with minimal interruption.

Auto-Graphics, Inc. has been an industry leader in library management and resource sharing software for over 50 years. A-G was the first to provide Cloud-based library resource sharing solutions to library consortia. All A-G products meet ISO and NISO standards and are available through a cloud-based delivery model (SaaS – “Software as a Service.”) For more information, visit A-G on their website at www.auto-graphics.com, or on Facebook and LinkedIn. 

CONTACT: Media Contact: Becky Bates

Auto‐Graphics, Inc.
(909) 569‐1514

rlb@auto-graphics.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGent Information Software (AIFS) Publishes 2021 First Quarter Financials RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGent Information Software (AIFS), the parent company of Auto-Graphics, Inc. (A-G), released first quarter 2021 financials today. AIFS reported a net income of $120,398, a $40,000 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board