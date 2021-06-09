Bitfarms Provides Corporate Update

Bitfarms is pleased to announce that it is scheduled to receive and deploy the previously announced 1,500 M31S+ order from MicroBT next week. These new miners are expected to increase the Company’s installed hashrate by 120 PH/s to a total of 1.54 EH/s, among the largest installed Bitcoin hashrates currently reported in North America by a public company. As with all the Company’s current mining infrastructure, the new miners will be powered with 100% hydroelectricity. Bitfarms is also scheduled to receive an identical order of 1,500 M31S+ from MicroBT in July that will increase our installed hashrate to approximately 1.66 EH/s. This new equipment will be installed in our existing infrastructure as well as our new Cowansville expansion set to be completed within the next four weeks.

Nasdaq Update and Change in Escrow Release Schedule

On May 7, 2021, Bitfarms announced its application to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market was approved by The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “BITF”. The Company is pleased to announce that the final steps to listing on Nasdaq are expected to be completed shortly. The Company also announces that, as a result of the Company's listing on Nasdaq, the Company will become an “established issuer” pursuant to the terms of an escrow agreement among the Company, TSX Trust Company and certain securityholders of the Company, dated June 12, 2019, which was entered into at the time of listing the Company’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Escrow Agreement”). Pursuant to the terms of the Escrow Agreement, the release schedule for the securities subject to escrow shall change upon the Company becoming an “established issuer”. Under the new release schedule, the 28,327,212 common shares and 4,341,576 options to purchase common shares currently held in escrow shall be released from escrow immediately upon completion of the Nasdaq listing.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

