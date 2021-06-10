Early Declaration of Regular Distribution Announced for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

The Board of Trustees of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST, CUSIP: 09258G104) (the “Trust”) today announced the early declaration of a regular monthly distribution for July. Shares of the Trust acquired after July 1 st , 2021 will not be entitled to the distribution. We expect that the Trust will declare its August distribution on August 2 nd , 2021.

Fund Ticker Distribution Change From

Prior

Distribution BlackRock Science and Technology Trust* BST $0.226000 -

* In order to comply with the requirements of Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), the Trust posted to the DTC bulletin board and sent to its shareholders of record as of the applicable record date a Section 19 notice with the previous distribution payment. The Section 19 notice was provided for informational purposes only and not for tax reporting purposes. This information can be found in the “Closed-End Funds” section of www.blackrock.com. As applicable, the final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions in 2021 will be made after the end of the year.

The Trust has adopted a managed distribution plan (the “Plan”) and employs an option over-write policy to support a level distribution of income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The fixed amounts distributed per share are subject to change at the discretion of the Trust’s Board of Trustees. Under the Plan, the Trust will distribute all available investment income to its shareholders, consistent with its primary investment objectives and as required by the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”). If sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Trust will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return capital to its shareholders in order to maintain a level distribution.