BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Terms of Rights Offering
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE: BST) (the "Trust") today announced that its Board of Trustees (the "Board") has approved the terms of the issuance of transferable rights ("Rights") to the holders of the Trust's common shares of beneficial interest (par value $0.001 per share) ("Shares") as of June 18, 2021 (the "Record Date"). Holders of Rights will be entitled to subscribe for additional Shares (the "Offer") at a discount to the market price of the Shares.
After considering a number of factors, including potential benefits and costs, the Board and the Fund's investment adviser, BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the "Adviser"), have determined that it is in the best interests of both the Trust and its shareholders to conduct the Offer and increase the assets of the Trust available to take advantage of existing and future investment opportunities that may be or may become available, consistent with the Trust's investment objective of providing income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. All expenses of the Offer, including sales commissions, will be borne by the Adviser, and not by the Trust or any of the Trust's shareholders.
The Adviser believes this is an attractive time to raise additional assets for the Trust based on several factors, including the following potential benefits:
- Tech is positioned for continued growth: the Offer provides the Trust with new proceeds to capitalize on attractive investment opportunities in technology companies across public and private markets, potentially enhancing returns and yield
- Rewards shareholders: the Offer provides shareholders with an opportunity to buy new Shares below market price or realize value from the sale of Rights
- Tax efficiency: the Offer potentially mitigates sales of existing holdings that may result in the realization of capital gains, which may result in a taxable event for shareholders
- Enhanced liquidity: the Offer creates the potential for increased trading volume and liquidity of Shares
- Lower expenses: the Offer is expected to spread fixed operating costs across a larger asset base
“The technology sector is underpinned by powerful secular themes such as digital commerce and artificial intelligence that are reshaping our everyday lives and creating exponential change. In BST, we invest across public and private companies to capture innovative and disruptive technologies with significant growth potential. Raising additional capital will allow us to allocate to new investments and mitigate portfolio turnover that may otherwise trigger a taxable event for shareholders.," said Tony Kim, Portfolio Manager for the Trust and the Global Technology funds.
