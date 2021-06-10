 
Jamf Announces Pricing of Follow-on Offering of Common Stock by Selling Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf Holding Corp. (“Jamf”) (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced the pricing of a public follow-on offering of 8,500,000 shares of its common stock by certain selling shareholders at $33.00 per share. Certain of the selling shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,275,000 shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on June 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Jamf will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling shareholders, and will not issue any shares of its common stock in the offering.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Barclays are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. RBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and HSBC are acting as joint book-running managers, and Canaccord Genuity, JMP Securities, Piper Sandler, William Blair, Loop Capital Markets and CastleOak Securities, L.P. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Barclays, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847, or email: Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 9, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

