 
checkAd

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Increases Ownership Stake in Sierra Crest Following Completion of HCAP Transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.06.2021, 00:56  |  83   |   |   

All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (“Portman Ridge”), which is managed by Sierra Crest Investment Management LLC (“Sierra Crest”), of which Mount Logan holds a minority stake in, announced today that it completed its previously announced merger with Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (formerly NASDAQ: HCAP) (“HCAP”). The combined company is externally managed by Sierra Crest and is expected to have total assets of approximately $614 million after closing.

HCAP was a publicly-traded, U.S.-based, closed-end, externally managed business development company (“BDC”) within the meaning of the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act”) that provided customized financing to small and midsized businesses located throughout North America. The merger received strong support from the HCAP stockholder base, with over 96% of the voting stockholders approving the transaction.

In connection with the merger transaction, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mount Logan contributed additional capital to Sierra Crest which increased its ownership interest in Sierra Crest from 21.40% to 24.99%.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “The completion of the HCAP merger highlights the continued execution of Portman Ridge’s strategy to target attractive consolidation opportunities in the BDC space. We expect the combined company’s growth and increased scale will benefit and support the future earnings growth of Sierra Crest and ultimately Mount Logan by providing a larger base of fee-generating permanent capital.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements can be identified by the expressions "seeks", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "will", "target" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but reflect the current expectations of management of the Company regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company’s transition to an asset management business model; Portman Ridge’s strategy to continue to target consolidation opportunities in the BDC space; the ability of each of Sierra Crest and the combined company to further grow and scale their respective business; a larger base of fee-generating capital being a catalyst for growth of Sierra Crest; any change in earnings potential for the Company as a result of any growth of each of Sierra Crest and the combined company; and statements relating to the business and future activities of the Company. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable based on upon the information available at the time such information was given; however, the Company can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized by certain specified dates or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the risk that the Company has only a minority interest in Sierra Crest and does not have the ability to affect the control over Sierra Crest or direct the management or policies of Sierra Crest, the risk that Sierra Crest may cease to be the investment adviser to its existing portfolio companies including Portman Ridge and may not enter into further asset management agreements in order to scale and grow its business, the risk that Portman Ridge does not scale and grow its business in a way that provides a significant benefit to the Company, the Company has a limited operating history with respect to an asset management business model as well as the matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the most recently filed annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis for the Company. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Increases Ownership Stake in Sierra Crest Following Completion of HCAP Transaction All amounts are stated in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. TORONTO, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Portman Ridge Finance …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FERRARI APPOINTS BENEDETTO VIGNA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
Opendoor Technologies Inc. Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Warrants
SPX Announces Agreement to Sell SPX Transformer Solutions to GE-Prolec Transformers
Results From Sequana Medical’s RED DESERT alfapump DSR Study Selected for Presentation at the ...
SalMar - Ex. dividend NOK 20 today
3D Systems & Alpine F1 Team Advance Wind Tunnel Productivity with Co-Developed Material
US Energy Initiatives Examines Multiple Opportunities Including a Gold and Silver Opportunity
UPS Announces Strategic Priorities, Three-Year Financial Targets And New ESG Targets
Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini launches “Sustainable IT” to reduce IT carbon footprint: first offering of Capgemini’s end-to-end sustainability framework
Idorsia to present new Phase 3 data on daridorexant in insomnia at SLEEP 2021
Titel
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
XPO Logistics Announces Two Senior Executive Appointments for Planned Spin-Off of GXO Logistics
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
UPDATE -- Vincerx Pharma Presents Clinical Data on VIP152, its PTEFb/CDK9 Inhibitor, in Patients ...
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
VALLOUREC ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A RIGHTS ISSUE FOR C. €300 MILLION WITH SHAREHOLDERS’ ...
Oil Companies Under Pressure by Activists, Investing in Fusion Energy: US Nuclear and MIFTI Ready with Fusion System in 36 Months
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
UPS to Hire 150 in Greensboro Area
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board